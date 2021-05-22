Electric three-wheelers: Etrio enters B2C market

Etrio has announced the opening of its dealerships in six states and will be expanding its network to 15 states by year-end

Etrio, the electric vehicle (EV) start-up with a focus on intra-city EVs, has forayed into the B2C space by establishing dealerships in six states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha). The start-up aims to open outlets in over 15 states by the end of this financial year.

“We will also strengthen our presence in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and enter Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal,” said Deepak MV, co-founder & CEO, Etrio.

“The primary product line will be the electric three-wheeler range of Touro across both cargo and passenger segments. We will also launch new products in the three-wheeler category and enter the electric four-wheeler LCV segment with a one-tonne offering.”

The three wheeler passenger market, which has been affected greatly by restricted movement owing to the pandemic and urban lockdowns, is expected to revive once there is a demand surge. Deepak added that the growth of intra-city movement is primarily led by demand in the e-commerce last-mile logistics category.

“Towards meeting this demand, we are working extensively on the ground with our dealers and stakeholders including financiers, charging infrastructure players, among others, to build an EV ecosystem in the country,” he said, adding, “Over this financial year, we are going to expand in select states and focus on tier-2 cities, besides the prominent metros.”

Etrio currently has tie-ups with two leading NBFCs and is looking at adding more to this list. The company is also planning to open Etrio experience centres at select cities across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.