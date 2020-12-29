Electric SUVs on sale in India: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Here is a look at all the electric SUVs available in India right from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This includes cars from Tata, MG, Hyundai as well as Mercedes-Benz.

It is hard to believe but its true. More than hatchbacks, in India, we have SUVs. The advent of the BS6 era has pushed this further. While customers earlier had the opted for traditional SUVs, now manufacturers too are willing to push electric versions. In India, while the first mainstream electric car was a hatchback, in recent times all electric cars have been SUVs. Even brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo as well as Jaguar are pushing for electric SUVs. While these may be coming in right within six months, there are other electric SUVs available in India right now that you can buy. These fall in the sub-Rs 20 lakh, sub-Rs 30 lakh as well as slightly less than a crore price mark. Here is a look at these electric SUVs.

Tata Nexon EV

The most affordable of the lot happens to be a Tata SUV. Based on the ICE Nexon, the electric version has got a 30.2kWh Li-ion battery that manages to make 129hp of power and 245Nm. The claimed range is 312km whereas the charging time quoted is depends, for example with a fast charger, the waiting will be for only 60 minutes. Tata Motors recently bumped up the price of the Nexon EV. The Tata Nexon EV price in India begins from Rs 13.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.25 lakh, ex-showroom. There is also a subscription program linked to it.

Also Read Tata Nexon EV review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MG ZS EV

This slightly bigger than the Nexon vehicle is MG’s first electric car for our market. It though loses out on the presence exuded by the Nexon. However, there are features galore and the car will wow you with its acceleration. It has a 44.5kWh battery pack that makes 141hp of power and 353Nm of torque. MG claims it will do 0-100kmph in less than nine seconds. The claimed range is 340km. MG has priced the ZS EV at Rs 20.88 lakh – 23.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV was launched last year and instantly became a hit. It is even now in the news but unfortunately for the wrong reasons. That not withstanding, the Kona is a seriously competitive car. It again has got features that will help you in your buying decision. Hyundai offers a 136hp/395Nm electric motor with this SUV. The claimed range is 452km whereas the 0-100kmph speed is a shade under 10s. Hyundai has priced the Kona EV at Rs 23.76 lakh – Rs 23.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read Hyundai Kona EV review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Apart from the Nexon, this is the only other electric car on these pages that actually looks like an SUV. The Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched a few months ago and gets an 80kWh Li-ion battery. The power as well as torque are the highest here as well – 408hp/760Nm. Mercedes claims that the SUV will do the 0-100kmph run in just 5.1 seconds. The range too is 450km+. This SUV is priced at Rs 99.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read Mercedes-Benz EQC review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.