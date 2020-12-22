Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Electric two-wheelers are fast gaining prominence and the Express Drives team has ridden quite a few of them this year - pandemic notwithstanding. Here is a quick list of these electric scooters and bikes.

Electric two-wheelers are the next mode in transport that are being looked upon as revolutionising. This year, manufacturers have come up with various models that have set new benchmarks. Companies like TVS and Bajaj ventured into the electric two-wheeler business and while this is good for the general public, it means there is more competition as well. While electric two-wheelers was earlier the domain of only a few not-so-wellknown players, now it is a level playing field. Manufacturers are now keen on having their own sub-brands and what not. While 2020 will definitely be remembered in history as the year of the pandemic, we enthusiasts will not forget that we also got new electric two-wheelers. Vehicles that not only look aspirational but are also decently affordable to own, with a proper service backup. Here is the list of electric two-wheelers that we rode and that impressed us proper.

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube looks like a traditional scooter and is closer to the Jupiter than the NTorq. It has a TFT instrument console that will off you multiple connectivity options. While it not only displays the charge left in the scooter’s battery, but also tells you if the connected mobile phone needs to be juiced up. The motor is a 5.9hp unit and offers 140Nm. TVS claims the scoot will do 0-40kmph in just 4 seconds, There is Eco as well as Power mode on offer. The rated top speed is 75kmph, with an equivalent range. TVS has priced the scooter at Rs 1.15 lakh, on-road Bengaluru.

Ather 450X

If there is one company that constantly keeps modifying its scooters then it has to be Ather. In 2018, the company captured everyone’s attention and while the pricing seems premium, Ather has been able to offer customers the experience and value. This new scooter is based on the 450 (now discontinued) and offers subtle paint schemes as well as features. The torque gain as well as reduced 0-40kmph time can be noticed on the 450X. The claimed range is now 85km/charge. Ather have optimistically priced this scooter at Rs 1.27 lakh – Rs 1.46 lakh. A plus point is that the scooter gets OTA updates and is available in almost all the major cities in India.

Odysse Evoqis

The newest electric two-wheeler and nonetheless designed as a sportsbike happens to be the Odysse Evoqis. It is the costliest here but nonetheless has many things going for it, including the styling. The Odysse Evoqis has a 6hp/64Nm, electric motor. Odysse claims a range of 150km from this powertrain and a charging time of six hours. We liked how effortless riding this bike was and the huge claimed range that lets one enjoy the vehicle rather than having anxiety. The bike is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom and is on sale in a few cities.

The team has also ridden a few other electric scooters but these were mostly low-speed and weren’t as fun to ride too. Keep an eye out on our Youtube channel for all the awesome video content.

