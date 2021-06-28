Unique electric motorcycle concept aims to breach 400 km/h: Meet WMC250EV

First look at the WMC250EV and it speaks for the attention to aerodynamics, so much so that it has a hole running straight through it - from the nose to the tail.

Guy Martin inspects the White Motorcycle Concepts WMC250EV

If we look at electric two-wheelers available around us currently, they don’t exactly come across as fast machines. In fact, most electric two-wheelers in India either offer 25 km/h or 45 km/h. Barring the few 80-100 km/h ones, everything else is slow. Amidst a perspective like this towards them, a British development company is introducing an electric build on two wheels that aims to breach 250 mph or 400 kph.

Unique motorcycle design and tall claims backed by computer simulation aren’t new but the White Motorcycle concept is different in a way that it’s been built already, out of carbon fibre and billet aluminiumm and its running.

White Motorcycle, founded by Robert White – an engineer with a CV that has a 24-year history with motorsports as a highlight, is a platform for his ideas to take shape. And the WMC250EV is the first one to.

First look at the WMC250EV and it speaks for the attention to aerodynamics, so much so that it has a hole running straight through it – from the nose to the tail. Called ‘V-Air’, it has been granted a patent in the UK and reduces drag by a massive 70 percent. Aerodynamics is definitely the USP of this machine.

You may also like: Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

This project aims to develop a prototype aerodynamic electric motorcycle incorporating a front-wheel kinetic energy recovery/deployment system. Whilst common in hybrid/electric four-wheel vehicles, a system providing comparable benefits to date hasn’t been incorporated into motorcycles, White Motorcycle Concepts explains.

Also, it aims to incorporate an enhanced efficiency final drive into future designs, but also, retrofitted into existing motorcycles. Whilst there’s been significant evolution in this area within the car market, enhancing efficiency, a comparable system to date hasn’t been incorporated into mainstream motorcycles, it adds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.