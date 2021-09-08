Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

Spread over 70,000 square feet, the facility located in the vicinity of Electronics City, will manufacture 15,000 Electric Motorcycles in the first year, and scale up to an annual capacity of 120,000 units.

Ultraviolette today announced that it is setting up its manufacturing and assembling facility near Electronics City, Bengaluru. The production of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77, will begin in Q1, 2022 and the first batch of motorcycles will be rolled out in the market in March 2022. Spread over 70,000 square feet, the facility located in the vicinity of Electronics City, will manufacture 15,000 Electric Motorcycles in the first year, and scale up to an annual capacity of 120,000 units.

“We have received an overwhelming response for the F77 and this facility will help us cater to that demand over the next few years. Most importantly, the F77 has been designed and built indigenously and over 90% of the vehicle including the battery packs, will be manufactured using locally sourced components,” Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said.

The F77 is a high-performance electric motorcycle that claims acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 140 km/h, and a range of 150 km on a single charge. The F77 also boasts smart and connected features like remote diagnostics and over-the-air (OTA) upgrades. It gets regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostic, among other features.

“We will deploy sustainable manufacturing practices such as using renewable sources of energy, recycling of e-waste and ensuring zero affluents that will help in significantly reducing the impact on the environment,” Niraj Rajmohan, Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, stated.

Ultraviolette has received over 40,000 booking interests for the F77 from customers in India and International markets. The company will begin pre-orders for the motorcycle later this year.

