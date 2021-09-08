Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

Spread over 70,000 square feet, the facility located in the vicinity of Electronics City, will manufacture 15,000 Electric Motorcycles in the first year, and scale up to an annual capacity of 120,000 units.

By:September 8, 2021 4:54 PM

Ultraviolette today announced that it is setting up its manufacturing and assembling facility near Electronics City, Bengaluru. The production of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77, will begin in Q1, 2022 and the first batch of motorcycles will be rolled out in the market in March 2022. Spread over 70,000 square feet, the facility located in the vicinity of Electronics City, will manufacture 15,000 Electric Motorcycles in the first year, and scale up to an annual capacity of 120,000 units.

“We have received an overwhelming response for the F77 and this facility will help us cater to that demand over the next few years. Most importantly, the F77 has been designed and built indigenously and over 90% of the vehicle including the battery packs, will be manufactured using locally sourced components,” Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said.

Also read: Ather opens use of its fast-charging connector to other electric two-wheeler makers

The F77 is a high-performance electric motorcycle that claims acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 140 km/h, and a range of 150 km on a single charge. The F77 also boasts smart and connected features like remote diagnostics and over-the-air (OTA) upgrades. It gets regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostic, among other features.

“We will deploy sustainable manufacturing practices such as using renewable sources of energy, recycling of e-waste and ensuring zero affluents that will help in significantly reducing the impact on the environment,” Niraj Rajmohan, Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, stated.

Ultraviolette has received over 40,000 booking interests for the F77 from customers in India and International markets. The company will begin pre-orders for the motorcycle later this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier