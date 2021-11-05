Electric MINI Cooper SE sold out in India before launch

The MINI Cooper SE electric hatchback will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) at prices likely to be around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MINI Cooper SE is set to launch in India and the pre-bookings had been opened only a few days ago. The company has now announced that all of the 30 units that were heading for retail have been pre-booked. The pre-booking was opened on 29th October at Rs 1 lakh. The car will be available in four unique paintwork colours – White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green. Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.

The first all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE boasts 184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. It claims acceleration from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

Also read: MINI Cooper SE electric car officially teased: India launch soon

In terms of features, the MINI Cooper SE carries over elements from the standard model, which includes 17-inch alloy wheels, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, Nappa leather upholstery and more.

The electric hatchback will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) at prices likely to be around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, electric cars from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Jaguar begin around the Rs 1 crore mark.

MINI has established nine authorised dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bengaluru).

Register now – 2021 Electric Mobility Summit – A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.