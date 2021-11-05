Electric MINI Cooper SE sold out in India before launch

The MINI Cooper SE electric hatchback will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) at prices likely to be around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

November 5, 2021

The MINI Cooper SE is set to launch in India and the pre-bookings had been opened only a few days ago. The company has now announced that all of the 30 units that were heading for retail have been pre-booked. The pre-booking was opened on 29th October at Rs 1 lakh. The car will be available in four unique paintwork colours – White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green. Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.

The first all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE boasts 184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. It claims acceleration from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

In terms of features, the MINI Cooper SE carries over elements from the standard model, which includes 17-inch alloy wheels, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, Nappa leather upholstery and more.

The electric hatchback will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) at prices likely to be around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, electric cars from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Jaguar begin around the Rs 1 crore mark.

MINI has established nine authorised dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bengaluru).

