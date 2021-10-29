Electric MINI Cooper SE arriving soon: BMW India opens pre-bookings at Rs 1 lakh

The first all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE boasts 184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. It claims acceleration from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds.

By:October 29, 2021 12:26 PM

BMW India today announced that it is officially accepting pre-booking orders for the upcoming all-electric three-door MINI Cooper SE starting 29th October 2021. The car can be exclusively booked online at shop.mini.in for Rs 1 lakh. The car will be available in four unique paintwork colours – White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green. Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.

The first all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE boasts 184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. It claims acceleration from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

Also read: MINI Cooper SE electric car officially teased: India launch soon

MINI has established nine authorised dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

“Charged with passion, the all-new MINI 3-door Cooper SE will be the first all-electric premium small car in India, paving the way to a sustainable yet at the same time highly emotional driving experience. With pre-booking, our customers and MINI fans have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the country to drive the all-electric MINI,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

Express Mobility EV Conference 2021 | A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India | Registrations now open

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift spied ahead of imminent debut: Clearest images yet

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift spied ahead of imminent debut: Clearest images yet

Skoda Slavia's 5 exciting things: Setting it apart from rivals

Skoda Slavia's 5 exciting things: Setting it apart from rivals

First-ever BMW i4 electric sedan rolls of Munich production line

First-ever BMW i4 electric sedan rolls of Munich production line

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 India Launch Live Updates: Specs, expected price, features

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 India Launch Live Updates: Specs, expected price, features

SSS Springs announces JV with South Korea's Daewon for seating systems production

SSS Springs announces JV with South Korea's Daewon for seating systems production

Chip crisis, input costs pull Maruti profit down 65%

Chip crisis, input costs pull Maruti profit down 65%

Euler Motors launches HiLoad EV: India's most powerful 3W cargo with six segment-first features

Euler Motors launches HiLoad EV: India's most powerful 3W cargo with six segment-first features

2022 Kawasaki W800 unveiled globally: India launch early next year

2022 Kawasaki W800 unveiled globally: India launch early next year

2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR

MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR