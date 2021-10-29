Electric MINI Cooper SE arriving soon: BMW India opens pre-bookings at Rs 1 lakh

The first all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE boasts 184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. It claims acceleration from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds.

BMW India today announced that it is officially accepting pre-booking orders for the upcoming all-electric three-door MINI Cooper SE starting 29th October 2021. The car can be exclusively booked online at shop.mini.in for Rs 1 lakh. The car will be available in four unique paintwork colours – White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green. Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.

The first all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE boasts 184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. It claims acceleration from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

Also read: MINI Cooper SE electric car officially teased: India launch soon

MINI has established nine authorised dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

“Charged with passion, the all-new MINI 3-door Cooper SE will be the first all-electric premium small car in India, paving the way to a sustainable yet at the same time highly emotional driving experience. With pre-booking, our customers and MINI fans have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the country to drive the all-electric MINI,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

Express Mobility EV Conference 2021 | A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India | Registrations now open

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.