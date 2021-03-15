All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia’s new design philosophy and logo

Kia’s new electric vehicle and design philosophy: Based on new E-GMP technology, this dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design, while offering an electric driving range of over 500 km

Kia Corporation has today revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of EV6, its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the car’s world premiere in March. The EV6 boasts Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. The EV6 has a crossover-inspired design, based on the brand’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated BEV to be influenced by the new design philosophy, which Kia says focuses its shift towards electrification.

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.”

Kia’s new naming strategy for upcoming dedicated BEVs: As part of the company’s brand transition, Kia’s new dedicated battery electric vehicles will be named according to a new naming strategy. All of Kia’s new dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric. This is followed by a number that corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.

Also read: Kia to launch seven new electric cars by 2027: First BEV and new design philosophy to unveil soon

Kia’s new electric vehicle and design philosophy: Based on new E-GMP technology, this dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design, while offering an electric driving range of over 500 km and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. This will also be the first global model to bear Kia’s new logo.

With its growing range of BEVs, Kia is targeting a 6.6% share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 5,00,000 BEVs by 2026. The company plans to reinforce its global product line-up with the introduction of seven new dedicated BEVs by 2027.

The brand’s future vehicles will adopt a next-generation in-car user experience (UX) through advancements in lighting, feel and in-car connectivity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.