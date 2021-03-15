All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia’s new design philosophy and logo

Kia’s new electric vehicle and design philosophy: Based on new E-GMP technology, this dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design, while offering an electric driving range of over 500 km

By:Updated: Mar 15, 2021 2:45 PM
Kia EV6 electric crossover

Kia Corporation has today revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of EV6, its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the car’s world premiere in March. The EV6 boasts Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. The EV6 has a crossover-inspired design, based on the brand’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated BEV to be influenced by the new design philosophy, which Kia says focuses its shift towards electrification.

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.”

Kia’s new naming strategy for upcoming dedicated BEVs: As part of the company’s brand transition, Kia’s new dedicated battery electric vehicles will be named according to a new naming strategy. All of Kia’s new dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric. This is followed by a number that corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.

Also read: Kia to launch seven new electric cars by 2027: First BEV and new design philosophy to unveil soon

Kia’s new electric vehicle and design philosophy: Based on new E-GMP technology, this dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design, while offering an electric driving range of over 500 km and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. This will also be the first global model to bear Kia’s new logo.

With its growing range of BEVs, Kia is targeting a 6.6% share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 5,00,000 BEVs by 2026. The company plans to reinforce its global product line-up with the introduction of seven new dedicated BEVs by 2027.

The brand’s future vehicles will adopt a next-generation in-car user experience (UX) through advancements in lighting, feel and in-car connectivity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

Honey Singh Birthday: Car collection of one of the highest-paid music composers in India

Honey Singh Birthday: Car collection of one of the highest-paid music composers in India

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh off on Volkswagen Vento, Polo

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh off on Volkswagen Vento, Polo

Made in India Jeep Wrangler launch postponed: Off-roader to arrive on March 17

Made in India Jeep Wrangler launch postponed: Off-roader to arrive on March 17

2021 Renault Triber with dual-tone paint, height adjustable driver seat launched

2021 Renault Triber with dual-tone paint, height adjustable driver seat launched

Video | BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review: Fuel economy, navigation, price

Video | BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review: Fuel economy, navigation, price

Honda CB350RS Review, Test Ride: 15+ changes over H'ness justify the price premium?

Honda CB350RS Review, Test Ride: 15+ changes over H'ness justify the price premium?

BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T launched in India: Costlier by this much over BS4 model

BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T launched in India: Costlier by this much over BS4 model

Attention! Honda H'ness CB350 recalled for potential transmission issues

Attention! Honda H'ness CB350 recalled for potential transmission issues

Hero Splendor Plus & Passion Pro '100 Million Edition' launched with dual-tone colour

Hero Splendor Plus & Passion Pro '100 Million Edition' launched with dual-tone colour

Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Indian Bearing Industry: Driving and limiting factors in gaining momentum

Indian Bearing Industry: Driving and limiting factors in gaining momentum

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme

Autonomous driving technology: Challenges and opportunities in India

Autonomous driving technology: Challenges and opportunities in India