Electric cars launching in 2023 – Mahindra, Audi, MG, Skoda and more

Find out what all new electric cars are going to be launched in India next year.

2023 is starting with a bang thanks to the Auto Expo in the first month itself. The rise of electric vehicles has been quite evident with more players coming in the picture, right from electric cars to two-wheelers. Right before we step into a new year, let’s take a look at what’s coming in the EV department.

Citroen eC3

Expected arrival: January 2023

Expected Price: Rs. 10-12 lakh

The electric version of the ICE-powered Citroën C3, the eC3 looks largely like the C3 but gets a charging port on the front fender and replaces the gear lever with a drive controller. It is likely to get more features than the C3 such as cruise control, automatic climate control, rear wiper and washer etc.

Citroen’s latest electric car will also get a 3.3kW onboard AC charger and will also be available with CCS2 fast charging support.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Expected arrival: Late 2023

Expected price: Rs. 1.05 crore to 1.25 crore

With a claimed range of 505-600kms, globally, the Audi Q8 e-tron gets a choice of two batteries 89kW and 104kWh. Most of the design has been carried over from the outgoing models but the Audi Q8 e-tron gets refreshed bumpers, a new front grille and reworked head- and tail-lights.

The cabin uses recycled upholstery and gets new features to the multimedia interface (MMI) such as MMI Navigation plus which includes e-tron route planner as standard. It continues with the 10.1-inch touchscreen screen at the top and the 8.6-inch screen at the bottom that also controls the aircon functions.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Arrival: January 2023

Expected price: Rs. 50 lakh

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be assembled in India and will be the flagship product in the brand’s line-up. The EV shares its platform with the Kia EV6, but the EV6 is brought in as a CBU. In the international market, the Ioniq 5 comes with 58kW and 77.4kW battery packs for India it will only get a 72.2kWh battery pack that claims to return 631km (ARAI-claimed), and will be offered in real wheel drive guise only. For the India-spec model power and torque figures are rated at 217hp and 350Nm.

Mahindra XUV400

Arrival: January 2023

Expected Price: Rs 18 lakh-20 lakh

The Mahindra XUV400 although draws inspiration from the XUV300 and the eXUV300 concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, it can be differentiated with the help of its copper-coloured accents and a closed grille. The electric SUV claims to offer a range of 456km. With a top speed of 150kmph, it claims to sprint 0-100kmph in 8.3 seconds.

MG Air EV

Expected arrival: May 2023

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh-12 lakh

Wuling Air EV

Don’t let the price fool you because this one from MG is unlikely to be a budget EV despite its compact size. Based on the two-door Wuling Air EV, the MG Air EV will be shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Alto! It claims a range of 200-300 kms and will likely offer a battery pack with a capacity of around 20kWh to 25kWh,. Using a front-axle motor, the Air EV is expected to produce around 68bhp.

Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Arrival: Mid 2023

Expected Price: Rs 60 lakh

With the Enyaq iV, Skoda is likely to get the top-spec 80x powertrain as a CBU to India. It gets an 82kWh battery that supports 125kW DC fast charging and claims a range of upto 513km. The Enyaq iV gets an all-wheel drive system, and dual-electric motors – one on each axle –producing a total of 265hp. It is also possible that Skoda offers two-wheel drive variants of the Enyaq iV at a lower price point with less features.