Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Aptera EV can convert solar power to a driving range of about 64 km a day, which means that theoretically it never has to be plugged in for charging for day-to-day driving.

By:Updated: Dec 07, 2020 4:18 PM

While not having to pay hefty fuel bills is attractive, driving range is the one thing that was and is a concern with electric vehicle buyers. How about an electric car that can do 1,600 km at a stretch? Sounds far-fetched but Aptera, a US-based electric vehicle maker, is set to launch a car that claims to do just that sometime next year. Aptera EV makes use of aerodynamics, materials that keep it lightweight, and solar power to extend the range. It can convert solar power to a driving range of about 64 km a day, which means that theoretically it never has to be plugged in for charging for day-to-day driving.

Aptera has a very airplane-like design which the company states helps it with a drag coefficient of 0.13 and uses only 100 watt-hours of energy per 1.6 km. So, this means that its 100 kWh battery pack can offer a total range of 1,600 km.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also read: Simple Mark 2 ‘smart’ electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

More than this, Aptera EV boasts a ‘Never Charge’ solar roof array which can give it a charge for 64 km over the course of a day (of course, it would have to be a sunny day). So, theoretically, depending upon your driving habits and distance, you perhaps will never have to plug it in. It does have an option to if you must.

Aptera have not released power figures, except that the EV will do 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds in the front-wheel-drive version and 3.5 seconds in the three-wheel-drive version (did we mention that the Aptera EV is a three-wheel vehicle?). Battery pack options range from 25 kWh which will be good for 400 km to a 100 kWh pack that claims 1,600 km. Prices will range from USD 25,900 to USD 46,000 (approximately Rs 19.13 lakh to Rs 33.97 lakh), depending upon the battery and drivetrain option chosen.

