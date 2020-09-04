EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

Localising components like the tyres and smaller electrical bits have helped the company achieve a higher level of localisation than what it was at the time of starting the electric vehicle organisation.

EeVe India is an electric vehicle manufacturer that was founded in 2018. The bikemaker revealed its new products earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020 – Xenia as well as 4U. There was also the promise shown with the Tesoro electric bike and the Forseti scooter. We will talk about these at a later stage. The bigger news is that EeVe has moved away from its Chinese parts dependence by achieving up to 40 per cent localisation. This has been achieved by localising parts like the tyres which are now sourced from Ralco as well as CEAT, the motor is from Bosch while the IoT is from Aeries. EeVe’s factory is located at Chandikhol (around 60 kms from Bhubaneswar on the NH-5

towards Kolkata) with a capacity of 750 vehicles per month. Harsh Didwania, co-founder and director of EeVe India confirmed to Express Drives that a new factory is in the works. This new facility will have an installed capacity of 20,000 vehicles per month.

Harsh also explained that the idea to create an electric two-wheeler company came to him during an overseas trip. While abroad, he saw EVs being used widely. Their rapid adoption in foreign countries gave him the idea to form a home-grown EV manufacturing unit that met the requirements of Indian consumers. He founded an EV manufacturing facility which is the first automobile industry in Eastern India which aims to solve one of the

biggest problems.

On being asked about the USPs of the EeVe India products, Harsh says that the 5-year warranty on vehicles, made-for-India motorcycles, 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) under one roof model of business are the key points. He elaborated that the company goes by the dealership-sub dealership model, with dealerships at the district level and

sub-dealerships mapped under them. Currently, the company has a presence in 62 cities, spread across the states of Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. Harsh said that they are currently in talks with entrepreneurs pan India and will be having 200+ dealers by the end of this year.

At present, all of EeVe scooters in India are the low speed ones. The promised range is around 60-70km and the scooters also come with swappable Li-ion batteries. Stay tuned as we will have more details about the upcoming new bike from EeVe that could be a game changer.

