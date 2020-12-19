Eeve launches Atreo and Ahava electric scooters: Offer upto 100 km range, 15 paise/km running cost

The company claims a running cost of 15 paise per km for both these scooters, and both come with a five-year warranty while the battery pack has a one-year warranty.

Dec 19, 2020

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, EeVe India has launched two new electric scooters, the Atreo (Rs 64,900) and the Ahava (Rs 55,900). The Atreo has a longer range (100 km of a full charge) than the Ahava (70km). The company claims a running cost of 15 paise per km for both these scooters, and both come with a five-year warranty while the battery pack has a one-year warranty. These also have connectivity and safety features such as geo-tagging, geo-fencing and immobilization, among others. Harsh Vardhan Didwania, co-founder of EeVe India, said that the company looks forward to establishing itself as one ofthe pioneer manufacturers of electric scooters in the near future. “Our vehicles are designed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of Indian two-wheeler users,”he said.

