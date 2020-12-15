EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched: Price, range, features

The running cost of the Ahava and Atreo comes to just 15 paise per kilometre whereas the warranty given is five years for the scooter and a year for the lead acid battery.

By:Updated: Dec 15, 2020 1:41 PM

After much deliberation, EeVe India has finally launched its two new electric scooters. These are the latest offerings by the electric vehicle maker, with the Wind, Xeniaa, Your and 4U being the precedents. The EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters are now available in the company’s showrooms. These electric scooters are priced at Rs 55,900 for the Ahava and Rs 64,900 for the Atreo, ex-showroom. Attractive finance options will be offered with these scooters. The company says that these are the most stylish offerings in their class. For example, the Ahava comes with a 250W motor that promises a 60-70km range whereas the Atreo ensures 90-100km range. The running cost comes to just 15 paise per kilometre whereas the warranty given is five years for the scooter and a year for the lead acid battery. Geo-tagging and fencing is a standard feature for these scooters along with ioT.

In India there are 60 EeVe India dealerships spread across 19 states. In 2021, 200 dealerships are being targeted. Two colour options are available with each scooter, with dual-tone options being available as well. EeVe India believes that these scooters will help curb the pollution menace that has currently plagued many a cities. One year insurance too is bundled with these scooters. The company provides a standard charger with the scooters, with the charging time quoted as being 7-8 hours. Top speed is 25kmph meaning which one will not have to register these scooters. The battery capacity is 27ah whereas the charger will be a 72V, 3A unit.

Harsh Didwania, the director of EeVe India says that his company aims to become the pioneer as far as electric vehicle tech is considered in the country. He elaborated that EeVe India products have been designed keeping in mind the Indian requirements and hence should be an instant hit. The company claims that the batteries it has used in the scooters have been patented and have a long life to them too. Competing products include the Okinawa Lite and those from Hero Electric.

