EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

Out of the 2,000 EV charging stations that EESL is planning to set up across India, around 500 will be installed in the current fiscal in the Delhi-NCR region. Eventually, the company is planning to set up as many as 10,000 charging stations over the next two to three years across the length and breadth of the country.

By:Updated: June 7, 2020 3:10:17 PM

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has plans to set up as many as 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the country in the current year (FY2020-21).  The joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, EESL has taken the said project in order to boost the e-mobility ecosystem in the country. Presently, EESL has installed 300+ such charging stations across India, however, some of these haven’t come online to supply-side disruptions caused due to the widespread Covid-19 outbreak. With the supply side back on track, EESL is quite confident to achieve this target. In the fiscal year ending 2021, Kumar said that the company is planning to ramp up the speed of installation process with the setting up of 2,000 new EV charging stations. Out of the 2,000 EV charging stations, EESL has plans to install around 500 charging stations in the current fiscal in the Delhi-NCR region. Eventually, EESL has plans to set up 10,000 charging stations over the next two to three years across the length and breadth of India.

Commenting on the plans, Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL told IANS that they have resolved the supply-side constraints and most of the new charging stations will become operational soon. He added that they have exceeded out the target of EV charging stations for FY20 and now they have 300 such charging stations across the country. He also said that their installation plans have not at all slowed down and in fact, this year (FY21), EESL has set a target of 2,000 charging stations.

The company has tied up with numerous private and public brands like Apollo Hospitals, BSNL, Maha-Metro, BHEL, HPCL and more for the setting up of public charging infrastructure. Moreover, EESL has joined hands with urban local bodies in Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chennai and is currently in talks with others to install such infrastructure. The availability of land, which is one of the prime capital requirements to set up EV charging infrastructure is now being provided free of cost by most of the municipal bodies or firms for public chargers to EESL.

