EESL, NDMC set up India’s first public EV charging plaza with five charging bays

EESL in collaboration with NDMC has established India’s first of its kind public EV Charging Plaza in Central Delhi. This plaza will host 5 Electric Vehicle Chargers of different specifications.

For representational purpose only

Under a collaboration between state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), a new electric vehicle (EV) charging plaza has been set up at Chelmsford Club in New Delhi. The plaza has five charging points of different specifications and more facilities will be installed. The public EV charging plaza in Central Delhi will be India’s first. The plaza was inaugurated recently by R K Singh, Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy at Chelmsford Club.

Streamlining the EV ecosystem development in India, EESL is undertaking demand aggregation for procuring EVs and identifying new business models for implementation of Public Charging Station (PCS).

Congratulating EESL and NDMC, Singh said that the EV charging plaza is a new avenue for making e-mobility ubiquitous and convenient in India. Such innovative initiatives are imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country.

The charging plaza, with its compatibility with a wide range of electric vehicles, will greatly spur e-mobility adoption. This would make EV charging hassle-free and convenient for the consumers, thereby making e-mobility adoption an attractive proposition, Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary, Ministry of Power, said.

Also read: BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

Along with the EV charging plaza, ‘Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor Air Quality for Safety and Efficiency’ (RAISE) national programme was also launched. The Union power minister noted that the RAISE initiative can potentially alleviate the issue of bad air quality in workspaces across the nation and pioneer ways to make them healthier and greener.

EESL’s corporate office in Scope Complex has been taken up as a pilot for this initiative. The pilot focuses on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), thermal comfort, and energy efficiency (EE) in the EESL office’s air conditioning system.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.