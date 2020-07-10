EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

NOIDA authority will be responsible for providing the space for the charging infrastructure. The said initiative by EESL and NOIDA Authority is said to save over 3.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per electric car per year. Here are the locations and charging cost details along with some additional bits.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has recently signed an agreement with the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) in order to install public EV charging stations and related infrastructure. The partnership aims at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and create an infrastructural ecosystem to accelerate e-mobility as the country emerges from the lockdown post the Covid-19 pandemic. The said agreement was signed by A.K Tyagi, General Manager, NOIDA Authority and Amit Kaushik, Executive Director (Growth), EESL, in the presence of Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, NOIDA Authority. EESL will be making an upfront investment on services pertaining to the agreement along with the operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure by qualified manpower. NOIDA authority will be responsible for providing the space for charging infrastructure. The said initiative is said to save over 3.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per electric car per year.

Noida authority has been sanctioned 162 Public EV Charging Stations (PCS) that includes 54 Bharat DC001 (15kW) and 108 122kW (50kW CCS2+ 50kW CHAdeMO+ 22kW Type2) fast chargers under the Phase-II of FAME India Scheme of Department of Heavy Industry (DHI). EESL is responsible for the deployment of public charging stations in Noida city. As of now, EESL has installed 20 EV chargers while 13 have been commissioned and 7 are under commissioning.

These EV public chargers have been installed in Noida at places like Ganga Shopping Complex in Sector 29, near Electronic City Metro Station in Sector 63, opposite Shopprix Mall in Sector 61, near RTO office in Sector 33, Advant Chowk in Sector 142 and Main Market in Sector 50 among many others. Express Drives reached out to EESL to know the price to be paid by users for charging their electric vehicles at these public charging stations. According to them, in Noida, DC001 (15kW) charger per unit’s charge is Rs 13 per kWh (unit) excluding GST.

Speaking at the agreement-signing ceremony, Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, NOIDA, said that developing a sustainable landscape with strong supporting EV infrastructure is the key to cultivating consumer confidence in EVs. She adds that this will significantly enhance consumer convenience as well. With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local pollutants emission levels are also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air and several public health beneﬁts.

Amit Kaushik, ED, EESL said that electric vehicles are at the forefront of the world’s agenda to move towards a sustainable future and EESL is proud to be progressively leading initiatives to promote EV adoption in India under its national e-mobility programme. He also said that EESl is pleased to partner with NOIDA authority to co-create synergies to set up Public EV Charging Infrastructure in Noida.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.