eBikeGo’s new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

eBikeGo has got monthly as well as yearly subscription plans and the current offer is on the latter one.

Many two-wheeler manufacturers are expecting more footfalls in the showroom or through digital means. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a fear of public transport. While four-wheelers are aspirational and many buying plans might be on hold right now. This is where rental agencies step in. For example, Delhi-based eBikeGo electric two-wheeler rental services has now come up with a new scheme to entice buyers. Essentially, if a customer books a vehicle on a long term contract basis – precisely 12 months – he pays only for 11 months. It is a win-win situation as the electric bike or scooter has just about a quarter of the running costs of a conventional petrol-powered unit.

eBikeGo also offers a monthly subscription for business customers as well as personal ones. The monthly payment starts from Rs 3,600/month. These scooters, if given to employees, can be used for personal usage as well. At present, eBikeGo business services are being availed by Goodbox, Swiggy, Big Basket, Zomato and others.

eBikeGo at one point in time was testing the new Revolt motorcycles. These were to be used for both deliveries as well as personal transportation. While it is still not clear if the bikes are indeed being used, what we know is that the current fleet of eBikeGo two-wheelers promise more than 80km/charge, loading capacity of 150kg, and a quick charge of 80 per cent in less than 90 minutes. The company also has its own 24×7 roadside assistance. Currently, the services are functional depending on if the zone is classified as green or orange. eBikeGo operates in only a few states in India.

