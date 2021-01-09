eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

eBikeGo claims that solar power will charge the EV batteries 30% faster than the regular electricity due to using direct current and a 100 sq ft area is required to install a 1 kW solar panel that means it is easily accessible.

eBikeGo recently announced a tie-up with SKS CleanTech to convert their complete fleet with solar energy charged batteries, with the aim to become the first carbon-neutral mobility company. Under this, batteries of all the vehicles of eBikeGo will be charged with solar energy to avoid any carbon emission. ebikeGo, in collaboration with SKS CleanTech, has installed solar panels where batteries will be charged with solar energy, and vehicles will come and swap the batteries. These solar panels will be installed in buildings and the batteries which will be used in their EV will be 100% solar powered.

The start-up states that researchers have found that battery production for electric vehicles ultimately produces more carbon dioxide up to 74 percent more than an efficient conventional car if those batteries are produced in a factory powered by fossil fuels.

To date, all the vehicles have been charged in houses and offices that are the reason these batteries have some carbon footprint. A normal vehicle emits 1 kg of carbon with every unit.

While dealing with this unprecedented pandemic, we learned that the more we become eco-friendly by planting trees around us and get more conscious towards the environment to become carbon negative, we can save our mother earth for our next generation. We aim to work towards green and clean air this year and that’s why plan to install this facility in January 2021, Dr Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO, eBikeGo, said

Solar panels installed in factories use DC, eBikeGo will regulate voltage current to divert and charge the batteries. Installation of solar panels has started from Mumbai on a pilot basis. Later will be installed in all tier 1 and tier 2 cities in the coming months.

From start to end, all high-speed vehicles use 2 kW batteries and every battery requires 2 units of power to charge that emits approximately 2 kg per battery per day. By using solar energy to charge their batteries, eBikeGo has become the first company with zero or pure carbon emissions.

Also, solar power will charge the batteries 30% faster than the regular electricity due to using direct current and a 100 sq ft area is required to install a 1 kW solar panel that means it is easily accessible.

