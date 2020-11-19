eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

In the second phase of EV charging station network, eBikeGo aims to install 12,000-15,000 charging stations across the country in a year

eBikeGo today announced that it will be setting up 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities in India in the next three months. The electric mobility solutions provider plans to expand its EV charging network to 12,000-15,000 in the next one year. These charging stations will be IoT-enabled and compatible with all electric two-wheelers. In the first phase, eBikeGo will install 3,000 charging stations in five cities – New Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The company will begin the installation of these stations from 1st December 2020. These will be installed in densely populated market places.

The eBikeGo EV charging stations will be Internet-connected which means users will be able to access them simply by scanning a QR code to activate the charging. The user can keep an eye on how many units have been used using the smartphone app and so can vendors who install these stations at their establishment.

After charging the vehicle, the user can pay using UPI, credit or debit cards, or cash. It will cost about 20-50 paise per km to charge the two-wheelers as well as three-wheelers, which would be five times cheaper than the cost of petrol. The charging stations will be manufactured on a contractual basis by an Indian company.

This will not only help to boost the demand for electric vehicles and its ecosystem in the country but can also help to reduce the pollution and problems of battery swapping systems, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo, said.

Now more people will go for electric vehicles when there are a lot more charging stations. We hope that state governments will also come forward with us to install more and more charging stations across the country to promote the eco-friendly way of commuting, he added.

