eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

In the second phase of EV charging station network, eBikeGo aims to install 12,000-15,000 charging stations across the country in a year

By:Updated: Nov 19, 2020 5:49 PM
ebikego ev charging stations

eBikeGo today announced that it will be setting up 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities in India in the next three months. The electric mobility solutions provider plans to expand its EV charging network to 12,000-15,000 in the next one year. These charging stations will be IoT-enabled and compatible with all electric two-wheelers. In the first phase, eBikeGo will install 3,000 charging stations in five cities – New Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The company will begin the installation of these stations from 1st December 2020. These will be installed in densely populated market places.

The eBikeGo EV charging stations will be Internet-connected which means users will be able to access them simply by scanning a QR code to activate the charging. The user can keep an eye on how many units have been used using the smartphone app and so can vendors who install these stations at their establishment.

Also read: eBikeGo now provides electric scooters to delivery executives without personal two-wheelers

After charging the vehicle, the user can pay using UPI, credit or debit cards, or cash. It will cost about 20-50 paise per km to charge the two-wheelers as well as three-wheelers, which would be five times cheaper than the cost of petrol. The charging stations will be manufactured on a contractual basis by an Indian company.

This will not only help to boost the demand for electric vehicles and its ecosystem in the country but can also help to reduce the pollution and problems of battery swapping systems, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo, said.

Now more people will go for electric vehicles when there are a lot more charging stations. We hope that state governments will also come forward with us to install more and more charging stations across the country to promote the eco-friendly way of commuting, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

Kia Seltos diesel recalled in India: Know if your's is affected

Kia Seltos diesel recalled in India: Know if your's is affected

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike

Hero MotoCorp sets new sales record: Sold over 14 lakh bikes, scooters in just 32 days!

Hero MotoCorp sets new sales record: Sold over 14 lakh bikes, scooters in just 32 days!

Masks are mandatory in cars: Delhi Govt clarifies personal cars are 'public places' category

Masks are mandatory in cars: Delhi Govt clarifies personal cars are 'public places' category

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR breaks cover with polarising design: To challenge Ducati Panigale V4!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR breaks cover with polarising design: To challenge Ducati Panigale V4!

Tata Motors extends Diwali offer on small commercial vehicles: Win LED TVs, gold vouchers and more

Tata Motors extends Diwali offer on small commercial vehicles: Win LED TVs, gold vouchers and more

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special trailer out! 2020's biggest treasure hunt to air next month

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special trailer out! 2020's biggest treasure hunt to air next month

Tata Motors to launch a new SUV this fiscal and why it's clearly not the Sierra!

Tata Motors to launch a new SUV this fiscal and why it's clearly not the Sierra!

Renault Kiger name confirmed: Magnite sibling to rival Sonet, Venue and more

Renault Kiger name confirmed: Magnite sibling to rival Sonet, Venue and more

Aprilia SXR160 bookings open unofficially: Launch, delivery, expected price

Aprilia SXR160 bookings open unofficially: Launch, delivery, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 First Drive Review: India's most feature-loaded hot hatch

2020 Hyundai i20 First Drive Review: India's most feature-loaded hot hatch

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA