eBikeGO targets conversion of 30,000 two-wheelers to EVs with support from MSME

India has 0.5 percent in the global EV market in comparison to China's 30 percent. With its franchise model, eBikeGo aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs and help realise India’s ambition of 28 million EVs by 2030.

By:October 6, 2020 5:07 PM
For representational purposes only

eBikeGO, and e-mobility start-up, today announced a strategic partnership with ASSAR (Advanced Services for Social and Administrative Reforms) and EoDB (ease of doing business), for government facilitation to drive EV adoption. Under the alliance initiated on World EV Day, 9 September 2020, eBikeGO will now help its business partners in electric mobility space through its franchise owned and company-operated (FOCO) model.

Supporting and protecting the ecology with green energy solution, creation of employment opportunity and providing thrust towards economic independence; this partnership will actually bear a positive impact on the sustainable development of our country, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), said.

Under this partnership, EoDB and eBikeGO will co-promote and co-deploy over 3000 EV bikes to various e-commerce and logistics companies like Amazon, Big Basket, Swiggy, etc. There will also be support from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which is backing better credit facilities, finance and bank guarantees to micro-enterprises through various government schemes and public/private banks.

Also read: Magenta, eMatrixmile to set up 10,000 ‘QYK POD’ EV charging stations across India

More discussions to bring sustainability in centre-stage on this initiative are underway with NITI Aayog, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Science & Technology and Ministry of Electronics.

These 3000 bikes are the first of the lot from the ambitious pool of 30,000 bikes, that eBikeGO is targeting to convert to EV out of the current running base of three crore two-wheelers on Indian roads. In phase 1, the deployment plan of these bikes will be across seven cities with targets of nearly- 900 in Delhi, 700 in Mumbai, 700 in Bangalore, 200 in Pune, 150 in Amritsar, 150 in Hyderabad, and 200 in Jaipur.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India

2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India

Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 5.5 lakh sales: Fastest compact SUV to achieve the feat

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 5.5 lakh sales: Fastest compact SUV to achieve the feat

Magenta, eMatrixmile to set up 10,000 'QYK POD' EV charging stations across India

Magenta, eMatrixmile to set up 10,000 'QYK POD' EV charging stations across India

All-new Mahindra Thar gathers 9,000+ bookings: Here's what makes this affordable off-roader click

All-new Mahindra Thar gathers 9,000+ bookings: Here's what makes this affordable off-roader click

Mahindra body repair and paint workshop started: Up to 10% savings on parts and labour

Mahindra body repair and paint workshop started: Up to 10% savings on parts and labour

Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much

Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much

Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: 'Neuron' name trademarked!

Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: 'Neuron' name trademarked!

Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here's how!

Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here's how!

Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

Up to 45% customers now prefer contactless route to servicing their car: Tata Motors

Up to 45% customers now prefer contactless route to servicing their car: Tata Motors

2020 Mahindra Thar explained in images: Variants, specs, features, price

2020 Mahindra Thar explained in images: Variants, specs, features, price

BS6 Bajaj CT100, CT110, Platina range price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

BS6 Bajaj CT100, CT110, Platina range price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Car offers October: Honda cars offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh discounts on Civic, New City, Jazz

Car offers October: Honda cars offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh discounts on Civic, New City, Jazz