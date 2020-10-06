eBikeGO targets conversion of 30,000 two-wheelers to EVs with support from MSME

India has 0.5 percent in the global EV market in comparison to China's 30 percent. With its franchise model, eBikeGo aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs and help realise India’s ambition of 28 million EVs by 2030.

eBikeGO, and e-mobility start-up, today announced a strategic partnership with ASSAR (Advanced Services for Social and Administrative Reforms) and EoDB (ease of doing business), for government facilitation to drive EV adoption. Under the alliance initiated on World EV Day, 9 September 2020, eBikeGO will now help its business partners in electric mobility space through its franchise owned and company-operated (FOCO) model.

Supporting and protecting the ecology with green energy solution, creation of employment opportunity and providing thrust towards economic independence; this partnership will actually bear a positive impact on the sustainable development of our country, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), said.

Under this partnership, EoDB and eBikeGO will co-promote and co-deploy over 3000 EV bikes to various e-commerce and logistics companies like Amazon, Big Basket, Swiggy, etc. There will also be support from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which is backing better credit facilities, finance and bank guarantees to micro-enterprises through various government schemes and public/private banks.

More discussions to bring sustainability in centre-stage on this initiative are underway with NITI Aayog, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Science & Technology and Ministry of Electronics.

These 3000 bikes are the first of the lot from the ambitious pool of 30,000 bikes, that eBikeGO is targeting to convert to EV out of the current running base of three crore two-wheelers on Indian roads. In phase 1, the deployment plan of these bikes will be across seven cities with targets of nearly- 900 in Delhi, 700 in Mumbai, 700 in Bangalore, 200 in Pune, 150 in Amritsar, 150 in Hyderabad, and 200 in Jaipur.

