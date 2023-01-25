eBikeGo launches Transil e1 bicycle for Rs 44,999

eBikeGo claims that the bicycle has low maintenance costs and is a good alternative for individuals commuting less than 40 km.

eBikeGo, an electric two-wheeler mobility platform is entering the electric bicycle space with Transil e1.

The company says Transil is the B2C vertical of eBikeGo, which aims to produce modern, effective and sustainable consumer products, and electric vehicles will be launched under the brand.

The pre-booking of the Transil e1 Bicycle will commence in a few weeks. The bicycle will be launched in 3 colours and will be priced around Rs 44,999.

With Transil, eBikeGo focuses on delivering environmental-friendly solutions for mobility. It will offer consumers to choose from a variety of fully licensed and insured electric vehicles.

The fully built e-bicycle is ideal for short distances and is powered by a unisex steel frame with a single-speed transmission and a lithium-ion battery with BMS for better performance.

eBikeGo says the e-bicycle has low maintenance costs and is a good alternative for individuals commuting less than 40km. Its running cost comes up to less than 5 paise/km. It has a water-resistant design with speed limiting function.

The Transil e1 e-bicycle is powered by a BLDC hub motor, 250 W battery- BMS – li-ion, 36V-5.2AH battery, temperature monitoring and control, over current protection, a smart algorithm for precision charge control, and a sine-wave motor controller.

The e-bicycle can be charged with a charger that has an auto cut-off function and allows portable battery-desk charging and onboard charging. It gets a user interface with a compact LED smart display and the manufacturer claims a range of 20-40km per charge.

The e-bicycle can be charged in 2-2.5 hours with an ideal electricity consumption of 0.18 units per charge (5 paise per km). The power mode of the bicycle is pedal-assisted, and the bicycle gets optional cruise mode, walk mode, and a throttle, which is also optional. The e-bike runs on 27.5-inch wheels and is equipped with disc brakes front and rear.