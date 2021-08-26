eBikeGo launches Rugged electric scooter: Two variants, top speed of 70 km/h

eBikeGo states that the new 'moto-scooter' was created using data obtained from millions of data points analysed by its AI-driven fleet management system and EBG Matics from its B2B and B2C operations

eBikeGo has announced the launch of the debut of Rugged electric ‘moto-scooter’ at a starting price of Rs 79,999. The company states that the price will be lower once various government subsidies are applied. With the government’s recent announcement that electric vehicles will not be subject to road tax, the G1’s base model could end up costing substantially less than petrol two-wheelers. Deliveries will begin in November 2021.

The Rugged features a 3kW motor that helps it attain a top speed of 70 km/h. It will be available in two versions: G1 and G1+, priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. The FAME II subsidy, but not the state subsidy, are included in these ex-showroom costs.

As part of its premiere, pre-bookings for Rugged have been opened on its official website (www.rugged.bike) and it can be reserved for a refundable amount of Rs 499.

It comes with a 2 x 2 kWh battery that may be replaced. The batteries charge in 3.5 hours and have a range of 160 km. It has a storage capacity of 30 litres. The body of the electric moto scooter is composed of a cradle chassis and steel frame. It includes 12 built-in smart sensors. Using the Rugged App, the user can lock/unlock the scooter remotely. It also has an anti-theft feature.

The vehicle was created using data obtained from millions of data points analysed by eBikeGo’s artificial intelligence-driven fleet management system and EBG Matics (eBikeGo’s patented IoT technology) from its B2B and B2C operations. eBikeGo will offer a seven-year warranty on the chassis.

The manufacturer claims that the Rugged is the only e-scooter in the world that allows battery switching without the user getting off it. It gets 4G, BLE, CAN bus, GPS/IRNSS, 42 inputs/outputs, serial ports, and a comprehensive modular sensor suite.

It will be manufactured in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in conjunction with Boom Motors. In addition, Rugged is hitting the market via experience centres in nine states. In the upcoming months, it plans to have 3000+ charging stations. Rugged will be available in all cities in India via online pre-booking and offline experience centres.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.