eBikeGo to launch new high-speed electric two-wheeler on 25 August

The Rugged EV, eBikeGo claims has been built after analysing millions of data points collected by EBGmatics (eBikeGo's proprietary IoT technology).

Electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo today announced that it will be launching a new high-speed electric two-wheeler called Rugged on the 25th of August. The brand assures that it will be readily available in the market upon launch. Keeping details under wraps, eBikeGo promises that it will be a high-speed ‘electric bike’ which means it’ll do speeds well above 45 km/h. It will also be eligible for Fame II subsidy.

EBikeGo states that the bike was designed and manufactured entirely in India. The electric bike has received ICAT approval. It will be launched on 25 August 2021, and there will be a limited pre-order window.

The brand opines that when it launched its all-electric delivery network in 2017, the assumption was that there would be a plethora of reliable electric two-wheeler OEMs and manufacturers throughout the world whose vehicles could be employed, allowing eBikeGo to focus on its main business.

The company further states that it discovered that there is a significant scarcity of strong electric bikes in the market that are intended for Indian road conditions after driving 50 million kilometres and 2400+ eBikes from all available OEMs and manufacturers from across the world.

ALso read: Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

The Rugged EV, eBikeGo claims has been built after analysing millions of data points collected by EBGmatics (eBikeGo’s proprietary IoT technology).

After evaluating multiple OEMs in the industry, we zeroed down on Boom Motors for the design and manufacturing of the vehicle. Purely based on the Indian road conditions, the petabytes of data generated from our own delivery and rental operations are shared with Boom Motors founded by Anirudh Ravi Narayanan. This information was used as an input matrix for the vehicle’s design and production, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.