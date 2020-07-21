eBikeGo now provides electric scooters to delivery executives without personal two-wheelers

In line with the government's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative, eBikeGo intends to support delivery executives who don't own a two-wheeler by providing them electric scooters and also contribute to curbing air pollution.

Electric two-wheeler subscription platform eBikeGo has announced that it will now be proving electric scooters to delivery executives who don’t own a personal two-wheeler. The service provider has said that it intends to contribute to the Indian prime minister’s vision for self-reliance. The objective is not only to make delivery executives self-reliant but to also curb air pollution. The firm currently supplies electric scooter fleets to delivery giants like ZOmato, Big Basket, Swiggy and others.

In its effort to assist Indian companies and their employees with electric scooter fleets, technical support and monitoring through utilisation of AI and IoT, eBikeGo states that the technology and batteries which are used in the electric scooters are 100 percent Made in India.

ebikeGo is happy to work towards the prime minister’s goal to make India and the people ‘Atmanirbhar’. eBikeGo always wants to boost the country’s talent and manpower. With this vision, the company will provide and support delivery executives, Dr Irfan Khan, Co-Founder & CEO, eBikeGo, said.

The government’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 aims to increase the adoption and manufacturing of EVs in India (FAME India). Of these, about 90 percent of the vehicles that availed the incentives were battery-powered two-wheelers.

Similarly, in the Union Budget 2019, the government had framed several policies and announced rebates on battery-powered vehicles. This will enable job opportunities amongst much Indian youth who are looking for employment.

eBikeGo also offers a monthly subscription for business customers as well as personal ones. The monthly payment starts from Rs 3,600/month. These scooters, if given to employees, can be used for personal usage as well.

