e-Sprinto Amery Scooters receives over 1,000 bookings

The e-Sprinto Amery Scooter complies with the Indian Government’s FAME2 policy and offers a range of 140km on a full charge.

EV maker e-Sprinto has announced that the company has received over 1000 bookings for its highly anticipated Amery Scooter in just two weeks. Among the cities that showed enthusiasm for the Amery Scooter, Bangalore and Hyderabad emerged as the top contenders, contributing significantly to the high booking numbers.

This popularity speaks highly of the urban riders’ keen interest in embracing sustainable transportation solutions. e-Sprinto has already initiated the delivery process for its customers and the first batch of 100 Amery Scooters have been handed over to their owners.

Commenting on the milestone achieved, Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director – e-Sprinto stated, “The bookings reflect the growing demand for eco-friendly and efficient electric two-wheelers in India. I am truly humbled by the trust our customers have placed in us and for choosing to embark on this sustainable journey with our brand. We remain committed to exceeding their expectations by delivering even more compelling electric two-wheelers in the near future.”

Bookings and waiting period

The very first booking for the Amery Scooter was received from Chennai, on the same day of its launch. With the current demand, customers can expect a waiting period of approximately one month for the Amery Scooter. E-Sprinto assures its customers that every effort is being made to expedite the production and delivery process, ensuring a smooth and timely experience for all the bookings received.

Targeted towards unisex urban riders aged 20 to 35, Amery has a ground clearance of 200mm and a lightweight structure of 98kg to ensure comfort and speed. Powered by a 2500W BLDC hub motor, the scooter accelerates from 0 to 40kmph in 6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 65kmph. The electric scooter gets disc brakes at the front and rear and offers a range of 140km.