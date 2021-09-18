e-scooter push: Ola nets Rs 1,100 crore sales in two days

Ola's first electric scooters - S1 and S1 Pro have been selling like hot cakes. The company sold e-scooters worth Rs 600 crore on the first day and nearly the same amount on the second day.

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday said that Ola Electric has done over Rs 1,100 crore in sales during the two-day purchase of Ola S1 and S1 Pro – the first in the company’s range of electric scooters.

The purchase window was opened on Wednesday, September 15 and was kept open on Thursday as well, for those customers who had reserved the scooters for Rs 499. Ola closed the purchase window and will be reopening it on November 1.

Sharing his excitement in a blog, Aggarwal said in total over the two days, the company has done over Rs 1,100 crore in sales. “This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day by value, for a single product in Indian e-commerce history. We truly are living in a digital India,” he said.

Aggarwal said that Thursday was the second and final day of purchase for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro. “While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off. The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout.”

He had earlier revealed that Ola Electric sold scooters worth over Rs 600 crore on the first day of the sale of its model S1 and S1 Pro. He had also claimed that the company had sold 4 scooters/second at peak of the day.

While the purchase window is now closed, the reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and the company will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali.

“So if you’d like to buy the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro, then I encourage you to reserve as early as possible. Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended Thursday will also be able to purchase on November 1,” he said.

According to him, the last two days have been exhilarating and humbling at the same time. “All of us at Ola are thankful to all of you who’ve bought our products. You are the true new-age revolutionaries who are taking India to an electric future,” he added.

During the purchase days, Ola had offered the invite for the chosen ones, to the inauguration of the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, the largest two-wheeler factory in the world.

According to the company, the deliveries will start from October onwards for those who have already purchased and the scooter will be delivered directly at home. The customers will be notified of the estimated tentative delivery dates within 72 hours of the purchase.

