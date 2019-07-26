E-mobility policy and pilot projects can stop Delhi’s ticking air-pollution time bomb

It is easy to forget about Delhi’s looming public-health issue when the sky is blue. When it comes to Delhi’s infamous air pollution, seeing is deceiving in summer: Despite clear skies, the daily average of this month’s airborne particulate matter has been severalfold higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline, and during some hours has been over 10-fold higher than the WHO guideline. In Delhi, 30 per cent of this fine particulate matter—the leading cause of respiratory ailments in the city’s children—comes from the transport sector, making electric mobility a key solution to Delhi’s air pollution crisis.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the cornerstone of a clean mobility future in cities. The imminent rollout of the government’s EV policy will be a significant step in the right direction for Delhi. Pilot projects will also be required to understand what is required on the ground and in practice to stop the ticking of Delhi’s air-pollution timebomb.

Globally, the policy has played a pivotal role in accelerating the transition to electric mobility in cities. From Beijing, China, where there is a limit on the number of license plates for internal combustion engine vehicles, to Oslo, Norway, which has substantial purchase incentives for EVs, clear government policymaking has led to world-leading levels of EV penetration. Delhi’s draft EV policy has the potential to do the same. It presents a clear roadmap for near-term vehicle electrification, with a target of 25 per cent of new vehicle registrations coming from battery electric vehicles by 2023. With proposed purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers, shared commercial vehicles, and goods carriers, meeting this target seems possible.

Yet policy and incentives alone cannot produce the confidence that the market needs to make higher EV penetration a reality. Pilot projects must complement policy so that industry players and policymakers can learn by doing. Testing solutions on the ground will require the public and private sectors to face and address barriers that often become evident during the implementation process. For example, EV operators and electricity distribution companies tend to recognize the need for network upgrades. Yet they realise the lack of clarity on who is responsible for paying for higher voltage lines when an EV operator actually tries to implement a charging station on the ground. This need for real-time problem solving would benefit from a collaborative platform in which industry, government, and other institutions work together to tackle complex issues through dialogue, shared resolutions, and rapid prototyping.

New approaches, such as the Urban Mobility Lab that was announced by Niti Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute in November 2017, to mobility planning and implementation—in which all stakeholders are at the table, open to new ideas, and able to see roadblocks as opportunities—can help translate policy action into progress on the ground. A cycle of policymaking, pilot projects, and learning can help Delhi become the EV capital of India and thereby improve its local air quality.

Author description: Ryan Laemel is a Manager in the India Program at Rocky Mountain Institute.

