Ducati introduces another e-scooter PRO-III, it’s ‘most advanced’ yet

The PRO-III is available at Ducati dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in consumer and specialized electronics shops and major online stores.

By:November 5, 2021 5:15 PM

Ducati recently introduced another electric scooter model which it also says is their most technically advanced scooter yet. The new PRO-III electric scooter has been developed by the licensee and commercial partner MT Distribution, with the support of the Centro Stile Ducati. The PRO-III is switched on using NFC technology, the contactless connection method. PRO-III is in fact equipped with a token that allows you to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip.

The technical characteristics of the vehicle include a 350W brushless motor capable of providing 515W of peak power, and a 468Wh enhanced battery, that claims a range of up to 50 km on a single charge. The scooter gets 10″ wheels with anti-puncture tubeless tyres. The braking system consists of double front and rear disc brakes, and it gets LED lights.

The scooter’s display is equipped with a USB port that allows you to recharge the smartphone or other devices while in use. Thanks to the Ducati Urban e-mobility App, designed and developed by Italdesign, a service company for the mobility industry known all over the world and part of the Volkswagen group like Ducati, users can stay constantly updated on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, such as battery charge level, distance travelled and the last known position. It is also possible to access technical assistance services in real-time, even via WhatsApp chat.

The PRO-III is available at Ducati dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in consumer and specialized electronics shops and major online stores. Further information on all products in the Ducati Urban e-Mobility range are available on the website ducatiurbanemobility.com

