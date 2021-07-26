Domino’s Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Alongside the launch of Revolt's flagship product RV400 in August 2019, the startup also launched the RV300 which offers lower specs than the RV400 with a top speed of 65 km/h and a range between 80-150 km.

Domino’s Pizza and Revolt Motors today announced a partnership under which the latter will be supplying its electric two-wheeler RV300 for Domino’s delivery fleet. The American pizza restaurant chain is planning to transform its current petrol delivery motorcycle fleet to electric two-wheelers. As part of the partnership, Domino’s will procure the entire existing inventory of Revolt’s RV300 model and will progressively procure its customised Revolt model to transform its fleet. Domino’s had been piloting Revolt electric two-wheelers for its deliveries for quite some time now and is continuing with partnership following a successful pilot.

These bikes will be specially customised for Jubilant Foodworks (Domino’s) to suit its business needs and at the same time enable a zero-emission delivery experience. Jubilant operates one of the largest delivery fleets in the country.

Revolt states that this partnership is a start of a potential revolution to convert the massive delivery vehicle market to all-electric in the years to come.

Also read: Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here’s why

Given the falling prices of electric two-wheelers due to lower production costs and a slew of incentives being announced by the central and various state governments, these EVs not only ensure zero-emission operation but also offer lower maintenance and running costs of about Rs 9 per 100 km.

Alongside the launch of Revolt’s flagship product RV400 in August 2019, the startup also launched the RV300 which offers lower specs than the RV400 with a top speed of 65 km/h and a range between 80-150 km.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.