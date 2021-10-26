Detel EV partners with Global Assure to offer 24×7 Roadside Assistance: Details

Detel says that the pan India assistance will cover breakdown support over the phone, emergency battery swapping facility, towing of e-bikes within a radius of 40 km and more.

Detel has recently announced its tie-up with Global Assure that happens to be one of the leading roadside assistance companies in India. Under the said partnership, Detel electric vehicles will be offered with 24×7 roadside assistance along with free services for the first year. This association will aid the company to create a secure environment for the ebike consumers while riding on the road in case of any urgent two-wheeler service/assistance required, the company noted.

Detel says that the pan India assistance will cover breakdown support over the phone, emergency battery swapping facility, towing of e-bikes (in case of mechanical or electrical breakdown) within a radius of 40 km, towing for accidental cases, medical assistance, hotel accommodation assistance, ambulance assistance and more. In addition, the owners of Detel e-bikes will also be offered insurance benefits like 24×7 phone support, doctor consultation, nearest police station locating assistance, ambulance referral, e-bike theft insurance, e-bike damage insurance from fire and permanent disability/accidental death insurance of upto Rs 15 lakh.

Speaking on the association, Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said that the company’s goal is to make electric vehicles safe and secure throughout India. He adds that Detel is delighted to be working with Global Assure to provide roadside assistance to the customers. This organization will help the riders travel in style and comfort without having to worry about on-road vehicle problems. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

