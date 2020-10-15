Detel Easy Electric Vehicle: Smart commuting without sweating, here’s how

Detel Easy is a trendy EV, easy to use and maintain. With a driving range of 60 km on full charge, it needs 7-8 hours to fully charge its battery pack.

A few months back, just before the pandemic shut down all the offices, this writer had an interesting visitor. A firm believer that technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity, Yogesh Bhatia, the founder of Detel (parent company SG Mobility), gave an impressive speech on how his Gurgaon-based venture is making a mark in the fast-growing yet hugely competitive devices market: A feature phone at Rs 299, LED TV at Rs 3,999, besides a wide array of accessories that are easy to afford and are hence seeing a healthy market acceptance, especially in the rural areas. My curiosity was aroused when he mentioned his new creation—an electric vehicle (EV) bike that will be high on modern technology and low on price. Cut to present. Detel Easy is that innovation, what Bhatia claims to be the “world’s most economical” two-wheeler EV and a sure-shot eyeball grabber, as this reviewer has experienced during the trial period.

The company has brought in a fresh design, ease of use, low maintenance, quick charging, and more features in its EV model at a disruptive price of Rs 19,999. It has even partnered with Bajaj Finserv for EMI finance schemes for the customers. Simply pay a booking amount of Rs 1,999 and you are set to ride this wheels of wonder. “As it is an electric vehicle, you do not require a driving license or vehicle registration to drive it, making it a perfect choice for the teenagers and people who wish to travel short distances or run errands,” he says. At our end, the trials started on a somewhat sour note; the EV came with flat tyres and to make things worse, one tyre had a puncture. However, once that problem was solved, this rider’s initial experience was that of euphoria and excitement. I reckon you can save a lot on fuel by opting for the Detel EV over the usual petrol-powered car or bike for running errands around the neighbourhood.

Detel Easy comes in three trendy colours—Jet Black, Pearl White and Metallic Red (our trial unit). The product’s build makes minimal use of plastics to make it an environment-friendly vehicle. Body dimensions are 1570 x 620 x 1050mm (L x B x H), and a kerb weight of 56kg without battery makes it an extremely practical yet trendy vehicle.

Technical-speak, Detel Easy is powered by a 6 Pipe controller 250W electric motor that offers a top speed of 25 km an hour. It is backed by advanced braking system drum brakes. Detel Easy supports 48V 12AH LiFePO4 battery, that can be charged entirely in 7-8 hours and go upto 60 km at full charge in ideal conditions. The EV can accommodate two people and it also comes with a free helmet to ensure the safety of the rider.

During the trial period, Detel Easy came across as a sturdy and powerful bike; the ride is great and comfortable. The pick-up is impressive and so is its battery life. One problem I faced was with its stand; whenever it is released for use, it hits the mudguard with such a great velocity that it dislocated the tail light. Constant rattling of the tail light and mudguard can be quite irksome. Ultimately, I had to remove the tail light. In addition, I feel the Detel folks need to provide a side stand, as is common in most bikes and scooters.

My takeaways: Detel Easy is a sure-shot eyeball grabber with an attractive design. It runs smoothly and offers a comfortable ride. The best part: It makes you mobile, reduces use of fossil fuels and road congestion, and it’s fun —without all the sweat. Highly recommended for teenagers.

KEY FEATURES

Dimensions: 1570 x 620 x 1050mm (L x B x H)

Charge Time: 7-8 hours

Range up to 60km under ideal conditions

Maximum speed: 25km/hour

Brake: Drum

Battery: 48V, 12Ah Lithium-Ion Battery

Estimated street price: Rs 19,999

