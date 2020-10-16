Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Delhi outguns other states with respect to the benefits given to electric vehicle adopters. Madhya Pradesh comes next in the list with a proposed free parking for EVs.

By:October 16, 2020 2:51 PM

Yes, you read that right! If you stay in Delhi and are planning to buy a new electric vehicle, this is for you. The Delhi government, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the registration fees for electric vehicles will be waived. This includes battery-operated cars, bikes as well as rickshaws. This move comes right after the announcement by the government that road tax is being waived for EVs. In August, the Delhi government had said that now one can purchase electric vehicles and their batteries separately. The Electric Vehicle policy too was floated then and prospective customers were told that they will get an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of a 4-wheelers. Those looking to buy scooters will get up to Rs 30,000 off whereas other EVs like autorickshaws will also get the same benefit.

In turn, all this makes Delhi India’s most EV-friendly state. Right now, no other state matches the kind of incentives Delhi is giving to its electric vehicle customers. Given that Delhi is riddled with pollution and is labelled as India’s most polluted cities, ahead of the winter season this will be a nice initiative. It is said that vehicular smoke contributes to a majority of the pollution. With EVs, there is no exhaust system in place and thereby no smoke. As it is, Delhi is one of the most affordable places with respect to electricity as well. If one is charging the car or bike at their home, the lower rate per unit will definitely help.

Customers who will be looking to buy new cars or bikes will definitely be eyeing EVs now in Delhi. Even if the government were to impose the annual odd-even rule at a later date, EVs will not be affected. Other worries for EV owners will be the fact of lack of charging infrastructure. However, the Delhi government seems to have got that ground covered too. There are charging stations at strategic points all over the state and again reasonable rates as well.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk