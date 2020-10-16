Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Delhi outguns other states with respect to the benefits given to electric vehicle adopters. Madhya Pradesh comes next in the list with a proposed free parking for EVs.

Yes, you read that right! If you stay in Delhi and are planning to buy a new electric vehicle, this is for you. The Delhi government, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the registration fees for electric vehicles will be waived. This includes battery-operated cars, bikes as well as rickshaws. This move comes right after the announcement by the government that road tax is being waived for EVs. In August, the Delhi government had said that now one can purchase electric vehicles and their batteries separately. The Electric Vehicle policy too was floated then and prospective customers were told that they will get an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of a 4-wheelers. Those looking to buy scooters will get up to Rs 30,000 off whereas other EVs like autorickshaws will also get the same benefit.

In turn, all this makes Delhi India’s most EV-friendly state. Right now, no other state matches the kind of incentives Delhi is giving to its electric vehicle customers. Given that Delhi is riddled with pollution and is labelled as India’s most polluted cities, ahead of the winter season this will be a nice initiative. It is said that vehicular smoke contributes to a majority of the pollution. With EVs, there is no exhaust system in place and thereby no smoke. As it is, Delhi is one of the most affordable places with respect to electricity as well. If one is charging the car or bike at their home, the lower rate per unit will definitely help.

Customers who will be looking to buy new cars or bikes will definitely be eyeing EVs now in Delhi. Even if the government were to impose the annual odd-even rule at a later date, EVs will not be affected. Other worries for EV owners will be the fact of lack of charging infrastructure. However, the Delhi government seems to have got that ground covered too. There are charging stations at strategic points all over the state and again reasonable rates as well.

