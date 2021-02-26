Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors’ electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently flagged off e-rickshaw services, operated by Hyderabad-based electric mobility and service-provider company ETO Motors, from Jamia Millia Islamia Metro station to provide first- and last-mile connectivity to commuters. As part of its EV policy, the Delhi Government aims to register at least 5 lakh electric vehicles by 2024 in order to reduce air pollution in the national capital region.

For last-mile connectivity, it aims to induct 35,000 electric two, three, four-wheelers and buses along with 1,000 electric vehicles and 250 public charging and battery swapping stations. It has also waived road tax and registration fees for all battery electric vehicles for the next three years.

“We need smart green solutions for mobility to check the menace of air pollution. Battery-operated e-rickshaws is a sustainable solution for a better tomorrow. There are no dangers of any emission of toxic air from these green vehicles,” Naga Satyam, Co-Founder and Executive Director ETO Motors, said.

ETO Motors is an electric mobility solutions and services company, which is also into the large-scale deployment of multi-brand shared electric fleet for greener public transportation for the first-mile, last-mile, and intra-city operations. The company has a manufacturing facility and a strong in-house R&D capability.

In related news, ETO Motors in November 2020 signed an MoU with the Telangana government for setting up a greenfield facility for its electric three-wheelers in the state. An investment of over Rs 150 crore is being planned in this facility and this, in turn, will generate employment for 1,500 people. The investment will be put into the company over the next five years. ETO will start the facility under its subsidiary, Keto Motors. ETO is looking to bring in electric three-wheelers both in the cargo as well as the passenger vehicle format.

