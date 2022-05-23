Delhi may offer subsidy on e-cycles from next week

In April, the government announced plans to promote e-cycles in Delhi, in a bid to promote electric vehicles and battle air pollution in the national capital.

Delhi is likely to offer subsidies on e-cycles, starting next week. According to people in the know, Delhi residents will be eligible for Rs 15,000 subsidy on electric bicycles as the state government is preparing to release operational guidelines next week.



However, the operational guidelines for these subsidies were not announced. These subsidies apply only to Delhi residents.



As per sources, the first 10,000 electric cycle buyers will get purchase incentives up to Rs 5,500, while the first 1,000 will get extra incentives of Rs 2,000. The government will also provide purchase incentives up to Rs 15,000 per vehicle to the first 5,000 e-cargo cycle buyers to support the city’s food delivery and e-commerce personnel.



E-cycles can be passenger or cargo vehicles that have rechargeable batteries that are assisted with pedalling. The passenger cycles can be used for recreational activities or commuting, while cargo cycles can be used for first and last-mile delivery purposes.