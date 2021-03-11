Delhi HIgh Court issues stay order on Tata Nexon EV delisting by Delhi Government

The Delhi High Court has granted time to the Delhi Government to further investigate and file a counter affidavit in the matter. The court has issued a stay order on the Tata Nexon EV being delisted from subsidies.

By:March 11, 2021 10:40 AM

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay order on the Delhi state governments rule to delist the Tata Nexon EV from subsidies. Earlier this month, the Delhi government announced that after two complaints from customers, it had moved to delist the Tata Nexon EV from the Delhi EV Policy and the subsidies which were entitled to it. The bizarre move came following one complaint from a Nexon EV customer claiming the vehicle did not deliver the promised range by the manufacturer. The government also claimed that a tweet by another Nexon EV owner substantiated the claim.

Delhi’s transport minister, Kailash Gahlot’s tweet confirmed the move of the electric vehicle being removed from the subsidies offered through the Delhi EV Policy 2020. The government claimed that the Nexon EV allegedly offered a “sub-standard driving range”.

Read the full story: Delhi Govt’s bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

However, the government’s move seemed to be puzzling as it came with no formal investigation. Thus, Tata Motors moved to the Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court has now issued notice by directing a stay against the delisting of the vehicle until further investigation. The high court has granted time to the Delhi government to file a counter affidavit in regard to the matter.

A Tata Motors spokesperson stated: “The Honourable Delhi High Court has issued notice on our writ and granted interim relief by directing a stay against the delisting of Nexon EV from Delhi Government’s eligible list of vehicles. The Honourable High Court has granted time to the Delhi Government to file counter affidavit in the matter.”

The Tata Nexon EV is certified to deliver 312 km of driving range on a single charge of its battery pack. The range certification was provided by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which follow a standardised procedure to test and verify vehicles for the certification. These tests are conducted in a controlled laboratory environment, thus real-world conditions may differ as there are multiple variables at play. It is a standardised procedure and format which has been followed by the automobile industry for Internal Combustion Engined (ICE) vehicles as well. The claims made by the users suggested that the Nexon EV did not deliver more than 200 km of range. This was the reason the Delhi government made the move to delist the Nexon EV from the subsidies from the Delhi EV Policy 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video