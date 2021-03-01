Delhi Govt’s bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

After just two complaints of owners not achieving claimed driving range, the Delhi state government has moved to delist the Tata Nexon EV from subsidies. Tata Motors has issued a statement regarding the bizarre move.

The Delhi government has moved to delist the Tata Nexon EV from its EV Policy Scheme following two complaints regarding the advertised range of the vehicle. According to the Delhi Government’s statement, the Tata Nexon EV failed to meet the specified range on a single charge. Delhi’s transport minister, Kailash Gahlot announced the move after two users reportedly complained of “sub-standard driving range” offered by the electric vehicle. The Delhi government has decided to suspend subsidies offered via the Delhi EV Policy 2020 for the Tata Nexon EV.

Gahlot stated in a tweet; “Delhi govt has decided to suspend subsidy on an EV car model, pending the final report of a Committee, due to complaints by multiple users of sub-standard range performance. We are committed to support EVs, but not at the cost of trust & confidence of citizens in claims by manufacturers”

In February 2021, Tata Motors was issued with a show-cause notice by the transport department regarding the complaint filed by a single individual. The owner of the Nexon EV claimed that the vehicle did not deliver more than 200 km of driving range on a single charge, while the manufacturer states an ARAI certified range of 312 km.

The move by the Delhi government comes after Tata Motor’s response which the body declared to be “found non-satisfactory”. The full statement can be viewed via a tweet issued by Gehlot on Twitter embedded below.

Delhi govt has decided to suspend subsidy on a EV car model, pending final report of a Committee, due to complaints by multiple users of sub-standard range performance. We r committed to support EVs, but not at the cost of trust & confidence of citizens in claims by manufacturers pic.twitter.com/R81S3kH6vT — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) March 1, 2021

A Tata Motors spokesperson released the following statement:

“It is unfortunate to receive this order from the Delhi Transport Commission. We will continue to engage constructively to protect the interests of our customers. The Nexon EV is the only personal segment EV available in the market today that meets the stringent FAME norms. The range at single full charge (312 km) for the Nexon EV is basis the certification received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which is the official body that independently tests all mass produced vehicles under standard/defined test conditions before they can be offered to customers. As with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven. The range achievement is also a function of familiarity with the new technology, and customers report improvements upwards of 10% within 4-6 weeks of familiarity. We have been receiving several positive testimonials from our customers and are encouraged to see them exploring new places with Nexon EV and sharing their experiences. We are extremely confident about the value proposition of the Nexon EV, which since its launch a year ago, has consistently grown in popularity to become India’s largest selling EV with thousands of families enjoying the pleasure of owning and driving it.”

Why Delhi Government delisting Nexon EV is bizarre

The Tata Nexon EV, as mentioned above, claims a maximum range certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Like all other motor vehicles, ARAI certifies vehicles for mileage after controlled laboratory tests to achieve the maximum range possible within set parameters.

EV technology is new for Indian consumers and the population requires time to understand how electric vehicles behave and adapt their driving style to them. Suspending the subsidy can harm the government’s push for electric vehicles as it may create a negative perception regarding them in the mindset of the vast majority.

There are many reports of Tata Nexon EV owners achieving a driving range nearly the same as the claimed and some even surpassing the claimed range in various driving conditions.

Additionally, automotive recalls are also conducted regularly on a global scale. However, they are only conducted after thorough investigations. After a single official complaint and a supporting tweet by another party claiming the same, this move seems quite uncalled for and bizarre.

This move follows a practice of ‘guilty until proven innocent’ which is undemocratic.

