Delhi to get 1,000 electric buses, charging stations every 3 km with Centre’s support

In the EV policy recently announced by the Delhi Government, CM Kejriwal clarified that there will be an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 on electric two-wheelers, electric autos & e-rickshaws, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on electric cars.

By:Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:03 AM

Electric vehicle charging stations delhi ev policy

Delhi is set to get 1,000 electric buses to ply across its streets along with 200 EV (electric vehicle) charging stations soon. In a discussion on Thursday between Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Union Power minister R K Singh about installation of charging stations as per the AAP government’s new Electric Vehicle policy, the Centre has assured that it will provide subsidy for electric buses in the city. The discussion over the buses of setting up EV charging stations across Delhi-NCR was carried out in the presence of officials from the state and Union government.

In the first leg of the policy, the government has targeted to install 200 charging stations in the national capital within the next one year in order to make a charging station available every 3 km, the Delhi government statement reads.

“Had a fruitful meeting today with Hon’ble Minister of Power @RajKSinghIndia and other stakeholders. Heartfelt thanks & gratitude for your appreciation of Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy & support for successful implementation,” Gahlot tweeted.

Also read: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal’s new EV policy

The EV Policy recently announced by the Delhi government is being discussed across the world, and is a result of over two years of hard work by the state government in consultation with experts, Gahlot said.

The Delhi government launched its new EV policy on 7 August when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government targets 5 lakh or 25 percent of all new vehicle registrations to be electric vehicles in Delhi by 2024. Along with providing vehicle category-based incentives, the policy also entails plans to develop an effective network of charging stations and infrastructure across the city.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

Rs 5,000 cr investment in UP by Korean EV maker Edison Motors: To aid Make-in-India

Rs 5,000 cr investment in UP by Korean EV maker Edison Motors: To aid Make-in-India

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

How to subscribe to a new Toyota SUV or car for upto 5 years in India

How to subscribe to a new Toyota SUV or car for upto 5 years in India