Delhi to get 1,000 electric buses, charging stations every 3 km with Centre’s support

In the EV policy recently announced by the Delhi Government, CM Kejriwal clarified that there will be an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 on electric two-wheelers, electric autos & e-rickshaws, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on electric cars.

Delhi is set to get 1,000 electric buses to ply across its streets along with 200 EV (electric vehicle) charging stations soon. In a discussion on Thursday between Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Union Power minister R K Singh about installation of charging stations as per the AAP government’s new Electric Vehicle policy, the Centre has assured that it will provide subsidy for electric buses in the city. The discussion over the buses of setting up EV charging stations across Delhi-NCR was carried out in the presence of officials from the state and Union government.

In the first leg of the policy, the government has targeted to install 200 charging stations in the national capital within the next one year in order to make a charging station available every 3 km, the Delhi government statement reads.

“Had a fruitful meeting today with Hon’ble Minister of Power @RajKSinghIndia and other stakeholders. Heartfelt thanks & gratitude for your appreciation of Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy & support for successful implementation,” Gahlot tweeted.

The EV Policy recently announced by the Delhi government is being discussed across the world, and is a result of over two years of hard work by the state government in consultation with experts, Gahlot said.

The Delhi government launched its new EV policy on 7 August when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government targets 5 lakh or 25 percent of all new vehicle registrations to be electric vehicles in Delhi by 2024. Along with providing vehicle category-based incentives, the policy also entails plans to develop an effective network of charging stations and infrastructure across the city.

