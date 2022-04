EVs present a business opportunity of Rs 3 trillion for various stakeholders in India over FY22-FY26, a Crisil analysis shows.

Even smaller districts are seeing an uptick in EV—the top 10 districts account for 20% of e-2W (two-wheeler) registrations in FY22 as compared with 45% in FY21—because of the Centre and state governments’ fiscal and non-fiscal measures, rising fuel prices and higher cost of internal combustion engine vehicles.