Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

The Damon Hypersport limited edition models also come with a Shift technology that lets the rider change his or her riding position electronically as per the requirements.

By:Published: April 12, 2020 5:04:08 PM

Amid this lockdown, if this Sunday is turning out to be boring for you, here is a piece of interesting news! Electric two-wheeler manufacturers are constantly working on changing people’s perception that electric bikes or scooters are quite slow and boring. In India, we have seen some fine examples such as Emflux One, Ather 450X and more that are aimed at making electric vehicles fun and better without compromising on practicality. Now, very recently, Damon Electric Motorcycles has taken the wraps off two limited-edition high-end electric motorcycles that are based on the already existing Damon Hypersport HS. Named as Damon Hypersport Arctic Sun and Midnight Sun, the two are a part of the company’s Hypersport range of limited-edition versions of the original Hypersport.

Talking of the aesthetics first, the Damon Hypersport Arctic Sun and Midnight Sun get white and black paint schemes along with golden highlights across the body. Upfront, you can see sharp LED DRLs and the full-LED headlamp seems to have been intelligently hidden in the fairing. Overall, the two look no less than any IC engined supersport in terms of appearance and in reality, these should have a respectable road presence too. Not just in visuals are these exciting, but the two electric bikes are also loaded to the brim in terms of tech and features.

Starting with the most interesting one, the bikes get a CoPilot which is a 360-degree warning system. The said device basically scans the surroundings of the bike using multiple components like sensors, radar and cameras and the system alerts the rider in case of a possible mishap. The Damon Hypersport limited edition models also come with a Shift technology that lets the rider change his or her riding position electronically as per the requirements. Now, coming to the specifications of the Damon Hypersport, it certainly doesn’t disappoint on this front as it gets a PMAC liquid-cooled motor that is good for developing a maximum power output of 160kW. This comes coupled to a 21.5kWh rated battery.

Coming to the power and torque figures, the Damon Hypersport offers 200+hp of power along with 200Nm of torque. Acceleration time from a standstill to 100kmph is under 3 seconds and the top speed is pegged 322kmph. The range of this electric supersport is equally impressive and on a single full charge, the bike is capable of covering 322km (combined). The company claims that the battery of this electric motorcycle can be charged in under three hours, which is quite impressive for a bike of this potential.

Quite exciting, isn’t it? If you are hoping to see the Damon Hypersport in India, that is very unlikely due to the astronomical price tag which won’t work in a price-sensitive market like ours.

