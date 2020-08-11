COVID crisis-led popularity for e-bikes: Yulu to increase electric bike fleet to 1 lakh by 2021

With 10,000 electric vehicles spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad & Bengaluru, Yulu is the country’s largest e-mobility service provider. Yulu plans to increase its fleet size to 1,00,000 electric two-wheelers by December 2021.

Yulu, an electric mobility solutions provider, has completed three years of operations in India and on the occasion, announced some of its plans for the coming year. Founded in 2017, Yulu currently has 10,000 electric two-wheelers operating across Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. And now, Yulu plans to increase its fleet size to 1,00,000 electric two-wheelers by December 2021.

Yulu operates in a total of six cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Bhubaneswar, boasts 2.5 million users, 2500 Yulu Zones and 18,000 electric two-wheelers.

Yulu has developed a proprietary IoT-driven and scalable battery swapping infrastructure along with in-house vehicle design to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility in the country. The company states that over the last three years, Yulu riders have covered 27 million km and saved 2.3 billion grams of carbon emission.

Over its tenure in India, Yulu has established strategic partnerships with city authorities, business/tech parks, public transportation entities such as Delhi and Bengaluru Metro and also, Bajaj Auto Limited to provide and promote efficient mobility solutions.

In the past three years, Yulu upgraded its service through the introduction of Yulu Miracles – e-bikes with bag holder and tweaked suspension setup for better rider comfort. A 24/7 chat support system was added with features like destination search, vehicle battery percentage, and closest Yulu zone on the app.

Besides these, Yulu also recently introduced ‘Last Sanitized’ timestamp on the app and launched long term rental plans during the lockdown so users could rent e-bikes for up to 60 days.

Yulu is extremely grateful to millions of its users who have wholeheartedly embraced e-mobility as their daily commute option. The ongoing corona(virus) crisis has provided us with the opportunity to offer sanitised commute options to users who were stranded in absence of any other mode of public transport. Yulu is committed to transforming the way people commute in India, working closely with the cities, corporates, and citizens, Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, YULU, said.

