Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

If you are someone who has booked Bajaj Chetak electric scooter before 29th February, 2020, you will need to wait a bit longer as your vehicle will only arrive by September this year. That said, future buyers of the Chetak might also need to wait a bit longer as the current production suspension can eventually result in a longer waiting period.

By:Published: June 1, 2020 1:45:15 PM

With the Covid-19 lockdown that is currently imposed across India, the auto sector is one of the many that has been affected badly. While manufacturers have gradually started to resume production and retail operations, there is still a lot left before the entire supply chain can come back to normal. Very recently, Bajaj Auto has announced that it has stopped accepting bookings for its Chetak electric scooter. The scooter could be booked through the company’s official website for India but the same now suggests that “Due to Govt. guidance on Covid19, manufacture of Chetak has currently stopped. If you have made a booking you shall receive information on email. New bookings are currently suspended.” Not only this, but the deliveries of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter have also affected, courtesy the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch our TVS iQube video review here:

That said, if you are someone who booked the scooter before 29th February, 2020, you will need to wait a bit longer as your scooter will only arrive now by September this year. That said, future buyers of the Bajaj Chetak might also need to wait longer as the current production suspension of the Chetak electric scooter will only result in a longer waiting period. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is available for sale only in Pune and Bengaluru as of now. The company has plans to expand the availability of the product to other big cities as well but with the ongoing situation at hand, expect the expansion to get delayed.

The Chetak was launched in the country in two variants namely Urbane and the top-end Premium. While the Urbane is currently priced in India at Rs 1 lakh, the Premium can be yours for a price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter goes up against the likes of the Ather 450X and the TVS iQube in the segment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto insights and reviews.

