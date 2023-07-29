Could Hero MotoCorp build Zero e-motorcycles in India?

With the partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles seeing significant progress, electric motorcycles could be built in India.

Back in September, there was news saying Hero MotoCorp and US-based Zero Motorcycles could enter a partnership and in March, the agreement was confirmed. Both companies will co-develop electric motorcycles. Now, as per the company’s reports, the partnership has seen significant progress.

The partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles will see the former co-develop premium electric motorcycles, which also can be launched in India under the Vida or Hero name.

The partnership will be a win-win situation for both companies as Zero already has electric powertrains and using the company’s expertise, Hero MotoCorp can use its strength in manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing. The company reports do not say who will be building the electric motorcycles in India, but it is most-likely Hero, similar to how the Harley-Davidson X440 is being made.

The US EV maker, Zero, has two kinds of electric motorcycles under its brand: Street and Dual Sport. The Street range consists of five models and the Dual Sport range also consists of five choices. Hero could use the technology and possibly even build an electric Dual Sport bike, or use the technology in its motorsport division.

India currently has a handful of electric motorcycles but only one premium model, namely the Ultraviolette F77. If Hero MotoCorp eventually does start manufacturing Zero electric motorcycles in India, it could be competitively priced, similar to the X440.