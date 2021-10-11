Corrit to launch electric ‘Hover Scooter’ this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity

Customers can also take the Corrit electric scooter on lease for as long as they want to. The Hover Scooter also comes with a buy-back option at an assured value after three years.

Corrit Electric, an electric mobility brand, has announced that it will be launching its first-ever electric two-wheeler, The Hover Scooter, at the end of October 2021. The scooter will be launched in Delhi followed by other cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune in the first phase. The brand is currently taking pre-bookings for the bike at Rs 1,100and will start the deliveries by 25th November 2021.

The manufacturer states that the scooter has been designed specifically for the age group of 12 to 18-year-olds and for tourist attractions in cities like Goa or Jaipur. The two-seater EV, with a load-carrying capacity of 250 kg, disc brakes at both ends, tubeless tyres and dual shock absorbers promises comfort. Owing to its restricted speed at 25 km/h, a user does not need a driving licence to ride the Hoover Scooter.

My team and I observed a huge gap in India’s vast automobile sector and observed that there was a scarcity of personal vehicle options for teenagers, hence, the idea of introducing Hover was incepted. We are the only brand in the country at the moment that is introducing an electric scooter specifically for the school going kids between the age groups of 12-17 years, Mayur Misra, Co-Founder, Corrit Electric said.

The Hover Scooter will be launched in different colours like Red, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Purple, Black and can also be customised as per the customers’ request. Corrit Electric will provide payment options like purchasing with upfront payments or buy on loan. One can also take the bike on lease for as long as they want to. The Hover Scooter also comes with a buy-back option at an assured value after three years.

Corrit Electric will host an experiential ride during the launch of Hover in Delhi where they also have their R&D Center and their first factory. The first phase of the launch will see physical sales in selected cities although online sales can be availed across India. In the second phase, the brand plans to expand to other metro cities at the beginning of next year.

