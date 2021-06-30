Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

COGOS enters into a tripartite agreement with the owner-operator and the financing entity, to support financing for driver-partners.

By:June 30, 2021 1:03 PM
Altigreen electric three-wheeler (Image for representational purposes only)

Bengaluru-based COGOS, a logistics company, has announced that it will increase its fleet by 2500 electric vehicles (EV) across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Gujarat, and later in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The company states that its EV fleet could contribute to a reduction of 15,000 tonnes of CO2, when running at full capacity, per year. The fleet addition will take place in a phased manner over the next 24 months.

Cogos has partnered with OEMs including Altigreen, Mahindra & Mahindra and Piaggio to EV fleet growth. Currently, the company operates with three-wheeler commercial vehicles that have a payload capacity of 500 kgs, and is already working with the OEMs for four-wheel EVs with a capacity of 1 tonne.

These EVs will be used for the e-commerce, grocery, distribution and mobility sector. COGOS has already entered into deployment agreements of 500+ vehicles for leading E-Com Enterprise and another 300+ with Food, FMCG and Mobility enterprises.

Also read: Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

COGOS enters into a tripartite agreement with the owner-operator and the financing entity, to support financing for driver-partners. COGOS also educates potential fleet owners on the benefits of EV. One such benefit is that the cost of operating the commercial EV is only 50 paise per kilometre, which is multiple times lesser than fossil-fuel-based vehicles.

With this fleet augmentation of 2,500 EVs, we are on track to achieve as much as 30 percent of our revenues from green technologies by 2023. We want to give customers a significant edge in efficient and responsible distribution and last-mile delivery solutions. EV is the future of mobility and city logistics have higher operating costs and lower travelling distances, hence are best suited for EV adoption for the logistics sector, Prasad Sreeram, Co-founder & CEO, COGOS, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

Maverick Viñales to part ways with Yamaha in 2022: Aprilia calling? 

Maverick Viñales to part ways with Yamaha in 2022: Aprilia calling? 

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin's Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin's Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, Variants, Specs, Features compared

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, Variants, Specs, Features compared

Gravton Quanta electric bike launched: 120km range, battery swapping and more

Gravton Quanta electric bike launched: 120km range, battery swapping and more

Mahindra XUV700 teased again: To feature largest sun roof in segment

Mahindra XUV700 teased again: To feature largest sun roof in segment

Has Skoda outpriced itself in India with the overpriced Kushaq? Simply 'not' clever

Has Skoda outpriced itself in India with the overpriced Kushaq? Simply 'not' clever

Unique electric motorcycle concept aims to breach 400 km/h: Meet WMC250EV

Unique electric motorcycle concept aims to breach 400 km/h: Meet WMC250EV