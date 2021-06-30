Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

COGOS enters into a tripartite agreement with the owner-operator and the financing entity, to support financing for driver-partners.

Bengaluru-based COGOS, a logistics company, has announced that it will increase its fleet by 2500 electric vehicles (EV) across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Gujarat, and later in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The company states that its EV fleet could contribute to a reduction of 15,000 tonnes of CO2, when running at full capacity, per year. The fleet addition will take place in a phased manner over the next 24 months.

Cogos has partnered with OEMs including Altigreen, Mahindra & Mahindra and Piaggio to EV fleet growth. Currently, the company operates with three-wheeler commercial vehicles that have a payload capacity of 500 kgs, and is already working with the OEMs for four-wheel EVs with a capacity of 1 tonne.

These EVs will be used for the e-commerce, grocery, distribution and mobility sector. COGOS has already entered into deployment agreements of 500+ vehicles for leading E-Com Enterprise and another 300+ with Food, FMCG and Mobility enterprises.

COGOS enters into a tripartite agreement with the owner-operator and the financing entity, to support financing for driver-partners. COGOS also educates potential fleet owners on the benefits of EV. One such benefit is that the cost of operating the commercial EV is only 50 paise per kilometre, which is multiple times lesser than fossil-fuel-based vehicles.

With this fleet augmentation of 2,500 EVs, we are on track to achieve as much as 30 percent of our revenues from green technologies by 2023. We want to give customers a significant edge in efficient and responsible distribution and last-mile delivery solutions. EV is the future of mobility and city logistics have higher operating costs and lower travelling distances, hence are best suited for EV adoption for the logistics sector, Prasad Sreeram, Co-founder & CEO, COGOS, said.

