Wild to now breathe free: Electric Mahindra Supro ECO-Rangers to be deployed in various tiger reserves

Mahindra is one of the few manufacturers in India which are actively working on electric mobility before the 2030 deadline draws closer. The manufacturer will be launching the eKUV100 this year, followed the electric Mahindra XUV300 in 2020. But, that's about mainstream passenger vehicles and Mahindra happens to be working outside of it as well. Diversifying its electric vehicle applications, Mahindra has successfully completed a pilot project in electric vehicle safaris in Tadoba Andhari National Park and is now ready to supply Mahindra Supro ECO-Rangers for jungle safaris that – a) will not pollute the greenery and b) will be silent.

The pilot project on e-safaris was conducted at Tadoba Andhari National Park, which is primarily a tiger reserve, in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. Mahindra has now confirmed that the national park will be using Supro ECO-Rangers for its e-safaris so as to protect the forest ecosystem.

Other national parks and tiger reserves have also expressed interest in employing the Supro ECO-Ranger.

Following suit, Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, Rajasthan will be next in line to replace its safari vehicle fleet with Mahindra Supro ECO-Rangers. Mahindra has also said that several other national parks and tiger reserves have expressed interest in employing Mahindra's EV for e-safaris. Mahindra is currently conducting a pilot project in Ranthambore National Park as well.

Electric vehicles for jungle safaris will prove to be a boon for national parks since noise from vehicles run on diesel engines definitely disturbs the inhabitants and most of the national parks had so far been using diesel-powered vehicles, which are also more polluting. Besides, EVs will ensure greater efficiency and a low cost of running as well. Moreover, the chances of spotting a big cat will be more likely if there is no diesel engine to announce the approach of a safari vehicle.

In related news, Mahindra Electric is also working on rolling out a cargo version of its electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo. The Treo is based on a modular platform with two variants on sale already. The company aims to roll out 2000 electric three-wheelers in India in the next few months.