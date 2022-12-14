Citroen eC3 electric officially teased: India launch soon?

The Citroen eC3 will be the official name of the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback. This affordable electric car is expected to be launched in India next month, i.e. in January 2023.

Citroen has officially confirmed that the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback will be called the eC3. The all-new Citroen eC3 is likely to make its world premiere soon and it’s expected to be launched in India next month, i.e. in January 2023. Ahead of the official debut, Citroen has teased this electric hatchback on its social media handles.

Citroen eC3: Battery and performance

The all-electric Citroen eC3 is expected to get a 30.2 kWh battery pack and offer a driving range of around 300-350 km per charge. Powered by a single electric motor, this electric hatchback is likely to develop around 85 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. One can also expect it to have fast charging capabilities.

Citroen eC3: Design and features

In terms of design, the Citroen eC3 is expected to get minor cosmetic changes, including green accents and a charging port on the front fender. On the inside, it will sport an updated centre console. However, the features are likely to remain unchanged. The C3 gets a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Citroen eC3: Price and rivals

The Citroen eC3 electric hatchback is likely to be launched in India next month, i.e. in January 2023. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Citroen eC3 will take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV, etc.

