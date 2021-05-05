China’s weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

Customers can pick from a retro-styled bike with regular tyres or one with fat tyres - that the company has simply distinguished by calling them 'Harley Old' and Harley Fat'.

E-commerce giant Alibaba packs some incredible items for purchase including tiny trinkets to decorate your living room to full-fledged electric vehicles. Have you seen the tiny electric truck(lette)? Well, but today it’s about this electric bicycle with a mounted sidecar that’s caught our attention and will yours as well. For a not-so-big price tag of $1,250 (approximately Rs 92,480), the e-bike gets two versions – a slowpoke 250W one for the Europeans and a fun 500W version for Americans.

The battery capacity is a smol 360Wh but can be upgraded to 720Wh. All versions get an LCD display as standard and have a combined (bike and sidecar) carrying capacity of up to 200 kg. Both offer a claimed 4-6 hour charging time, and a range of roughly 60 km on a full charge.

The biggest highlight on the bike, of course, is the sidecar which comes with multiple options, like a pull our sunshade or a bare basic one. The whole thing looks fairly safe and rather fun as well. A big no-no for the Indian market though because the most easily available ingredient in Indian traffic is chaos.

Customers can pick from a retro-styled bike with regular tyres or one with fat tyres – that the company has simply distinguished by calling them ‘Harley Old’ and Harley Fat’.

The electric bicycle is built by Wuyi Sinimo Industry and Trade Co and Hangzhou Youkai Technology Co. The one featured here is built by Hangzhou Youkai.

The price isn’t so bad but considering Rs 92,500 is before taxes and shipping, it won’t be all that affordable either. Alibaba isn’t banned in India but we’re not sure if one could just order one for themselves here and how would that make folks at customs feel about shipping a big package from China in the current scenario.

