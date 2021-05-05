China’s weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

Customers can pick from a retro-styled bike with regular tyres or one with fat tyres - that the company has simply distinguished by calling them 'Harley Old' and Harley Fat'.

By:Updated: May 05, 2021 1:49 PM

E-commerce giant Alibaba packs some incredible items for purchase including tiny trinkets to decorate your living room to full-fledged electric vehicles. Have you seen the tiny electric truck(lette)? Well, but today it’s about this electric bicycle with a mounted sidecar that’s caught our attention and will yours as well. For a not-so-big price tag of $1,250 (approximately Rs 92,480), the e-bike gets two versions – a slowpoke 250W one for the Europeans and a fun 500W version for Americans.

The battery capacity is a smol 360Wh but can be upgraded to 720Wh. All versions get an LCD display as standard and have a combined (bike and sidecar) carrying capacity of up to 200 kg. Both offer a claimed 4-6 hour charging time, and a range of roughly 60 km on a full charge.

The biggest highlight on the bike, of course, is the sidecar which comes with multiple options, like a pull our sunshade or a bare basic one. The whole thing looks fairly safe and rather fun as well. A big no-no for the Indian market though because the most easily available ingredient in Indian traffic is chaos.

Customers can pick from a retro-styled bike with regular tyres or one with fat tyres – that the company has simply distinguished by calling them ‘Harley Old’ and Harley Fat’.

Also read: Indian ‘Jugaad’ turns TVS XL Sport Heavy Duty moped into a trolley

The electric bicycle is built by Wuyi Sinimo Industry and Trade Co and Hangzhou Youkai Technology Co. The one featured here is built by Hangzhou Youkai.

The price isn’t so bad but considering Rs 92,500 is before taxes and shipping, it won’t be all that affordable either. Alibaba isn’t banned in India but we’re not sure if one could just order one for themselves here and how would that make folks at customs feel about shipping a big package from China in the current scenario.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained