Charging infrastructure: Electrifying interest in charging network

While Ola Electric has announced a massive charging network exclusively for electric two-wheelers, many others are stepping on the gas, catering to both two- and four-wheelers

This week Ola Electric unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its upcoming electric two-wheelers; the first of which will be a scooter to be launched in a few months. Claimed to be the world’s largest electric two-wheeler charging network, the Hypercharger will be spread over 400 cities with more than 1 lakh charging points. In the first year, the company said, it will set up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities—more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

The Hypercharger will also be the fastest two-wheeler charging network. The Ola Scooter, for instance, can be charged 50% in 18 minutes for a 75-km range. These chargers will be installed in city centres and dense business districts, as well as in malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes, and so on.

While Ola hasn’t disclosed technical specifications and pricing of its scooter, it said “it will be priced aggressively to make it accessible to all.”

According to a June 2020 report by the Central Electricity Authority, there were 933 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations—for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers—across the country.

In addition to Ola Electric, there are many other companies that aim to change the landscape of EV charging infrastructure in India. Some of these are:

SemaConnect: It has installed over 12,000 EV charging stations in North America. Over the last 10 years, SemaConnect has designed, developed and manufactured EV charging stations in India for the export market. And now these will be available for the Indian market as well, the company said. “The Series 4 EV Charging Station is specifically designed for the Indian market and is an elegant, smart and completely network-managed EV charging solution for multiple user scenarios,” it added.

Panasonic (Nymbus): It’s an entire charging infrastructure, including charging stations, telematics systems, swap stations, on-board charging, along with cloud service, intuitive dashboard, analytics, and AI.

ABB: A major player in electric mobility, ABB has over 14,000 DC fast chargers installed across more than 80 countries. ABB India positioned its initial shared DC fast charger partnering with EV Motors India in New Delhi in 2019. The charging station (Terra 54 CJG) caters to numerous charging protocols of CCS2, CHadeMO and AC Type 2.

Tata Power: Its EV charging network is substantial, and growing. Tata Power has installed more than 300 charging points across 40-odd cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Ahmadabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Lucknow. These chargers can be utilised by different EV makes, models and categories.

Charzer: A start-up founded in Bengaluru, it provides portable Kirana chargers of 3.3 kV for malls, societies, small shop owners, restaurants, etc, at a reasonable price of Rs 15,000. Charzer is a portable charging station, and owners can generate revenues through numerous methods when people come to charge their vehicles.

