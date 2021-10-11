Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy’s new battery pack, charging station

The brand's first line of products is a battery pack & charging station called E-pack & E-pump respectively.

By:Updated: Oct 11, 2021 4:51 PM
Exponent Energy's E-pack

Arun Vinayak, Ather Energy’s former Chief Product Officer recently launched his new start up, better known as Exponent Energy. Sanjay Byalal, his colleague at Ather Energy and a former HUL supply chain & operations manager has joined him as a co-founder. Exponent aims to simplify energy for EVs by building a Flexible Energy Stack. In simple words, it is a technology that enables seamless flow of energy & information between the grid & vehicle as per the company. The brand’s first line of products is a battery pack & charging station called E-pack & E-pump respectively. With this, Exponent Energy claims 0 to 100% rapid charge within just 15 minutes for commercial vehicles with any number of wheels.

This can be achieved with the use of affordable Lithium-ion cells and the brand claims a 3,000 cycle life warranty as well. Speaking on this, Arun Vinayak, Co-founder, Exponent Energy said that the 0 to 1 shift where EVs drive better than ICE vehicles has happened. However, the 1 to 100 scale is shackled by how complex & disrupted energy flow is for EVs today – specifically between chargers and batteries leading to terrible charge times and battery life. He further adds that the Indian EV space has massive potential ($206 Bn cumulatively by 2030) but in order to get there, we need to simplify energy for EVs by solving crucial deep tech problems. Vinayak said that a rapid charging solution agnostic of battery capacity, cell chemistry & the number of wheels on a vehicle is the first of many innovations that will unlock exponential scale for everyone.

Arun Vinayak & Sanjay Byalal – Co-Founders – Exponent Energy

Sanjay Byalal, Co-founder, Exponent Energy said that in India, commercial vehicles at present roughly represent 10% of total vehicles sold in the country yet consume 70% of on-road energy. He adds that it’s an energy-hungry segment rushing to go electric and needs a dependable rapid charging network that lets them keep going. To fulfill this demand, Exponent Energy intends to actively collaborate with all industry players. & regulatory bodies.

