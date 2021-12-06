Charge City sets up electric car charging stations at Saket: How to use & pay

The charging stations are compatible with the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, Mahindra eVerito, MG ZS EV, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and the Audi e-tron

By:December 6, 2021 4:14 PM

Charge City, a Delhi-based EV charging startup, today announced its partnership with Select Citywalk shopping mall under which it will be setting up EV charging stations at the mall’s premises. The electric vehicle charging stations will be installed and operated by Charge City. In the mall’s multi-level underground parking facility, Charge City has installed two EV Charging Type -2 AC EV Charging points of 22 kW and 7.4 kW capacities.

The charging stations installed by Charge City are manufactured by EO Charging UK, a major supplier to global automotive brands. It allows the charging stations installed at the mall to be compatible with all battery-electric cars on sale in the country. The charging stations are compatible with the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, Mahindra eVerito, MG ZS EV, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, and Audi e-tron GT. Additionally, the charging stations will be compatible with future EV models soon to arrive in the Indian market.

Electric Vehicle owners in the country can use the Charge City smartphone app to access the charging stations in the mall’s multi-level underground parking facility. Furthermore, the app will also provide EV owners access and precise locations to charging stations in other parts of the National Capital Region.

Charge City is setting up its charging stations in various parts of the country. The Delhi-based startup is currently working with major shopping districts, malls, hotel chains, residential societies, and office buildings in Delhi-NCR. The company is looking to install electric vehicle charging stations at various institutions to future-proof them for the imminent EV revolution.

How to use Charge City stations and smartphone app

Users looking to use Charge City charging stations need to sign up on the application. Then follow a simple process of scanning a QR code printed on the charger, plug in their vehicle and begin charging. The Charge City app’s integrated payment gateway and ewallet make it user-friendly. Customers can make payments for their use of the charging station conveniently through the app itself. Users will receeive a notification alert on their smartphone once the charging session is complete.

